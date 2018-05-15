RFI in 15 languages

 

Paris's Seine-side booksellers call Unesco to the rescue
Former Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel has been named as the new coach of Paris Saint-Germain.
 
Tuchel to replace Emery as PSG coach

By
media Former Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel has been named as the new coach of Paris Saint-Germain. Christof STACHE/AFP

Thomas Tuchel will succeed Unai Emery as the new coach of Paris Saint-Germain on a two-year deal. Emery will leave the Paris club after the final game of the French season this weekend.

The 44-year-old former Borussia Dortmund coach will take on his new role in early July, becoming the fifth coach of PSG since Qatar Sports Investments bought the club in 2011.

“It is with much joy, pride and ambition that I am joining this big club,” said Tuchel in a statement released by PSG.

“I can’t wait to start working with all these great players who are all amongst the best in the world. Paris Saint-Germain has enormous potential and it is by far the most exciting proposition in football.”

Spectacular and clinical football

According to French sports daily L'Equipe, Tuchel was recommended directly to Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani by the Qatari consul in Germany.

“Thomas is one of the best and most competitive European coaches to have emerged over the last few seasons,” said PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

“He abides by very strong principles of playing spectacular and clinical football that has always been the foundation of German football, especially on the international scene.”

The French champions have been on the look-out for a new coach since after they were thrashed 5-2 on aggregate by Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League in March.

Despite his lack of success on the European stage, Emery led PSG to a clean sweep in domestic competitions this season.

Emery, who on Sunday was named France’s coach of the year, will lead the side for the last time against Caen this weekend.

