Guardiola excited to coach City for "the coming years"

Newly crowned Premier League winning manager Pep Guardiola has agreed a new contract with Manchester City through until 2021.

The 47-year-old Spaniard led City to glory in England, amassing a record 100 points.

The contract extension is highly significant as it is the longest commitment the ex Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss has made to a team since beginning his managerial career a decade ago.

"I am so happy and excited, it is a pleasure to work here," said Guardiola.

"I enjoy working with our players every day and we will try to do our best together in the coming years.

"As a manager, you have to feel good to be with the players - and I feel good."

City also won the English League Cup this year - defeating Arsene Wenger's Arsenal 3-0 in the final at Wembley Stadium.

"I will focus on the desire of my players to become a better team and every day that is what I will try to do - to improve on the pitch and improve our players," added Guardiola.

"We have a young squad with an average age of 23 and we want to keep taking steps forward and maintain the levels we have achieved this season."