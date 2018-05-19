RFI in 15 languages

 

Morocco's history of tolerance
 
Sports
Chess China World Cup

Ju Wenjun wins world women’s chess championship in all-Chinese final

By
media .

The 10th and last game of the Women’s World Chess Championship Match ended up in a draw, and with a final score of 4.5-5.5 challenger Ju Wenjun was crowned as new Women’s World Champion, beating her compatriot Tan Zhongyi.

The finals of the 17th Women’s World Championships took place in China’s megacity Chongqing.

Ju Wenjun is the sixth Chinese player to win the title.

Tan Zhongyi had to win the final game to equalize, forcing a playoff, but Ju only needed a draw to get the crown.

Tan Zhongyi played with black and did try to bluff off her opponent with the Hippopotamus Defence, but Ju fenced it off and managed to get a small advantage out of the opening.

In creating a counter attack, Tan took to many risks, and got herself in a hopeless position.

Ju Wenjun’s position was absolutely superior, but she still went to secure a draw and keep the peace, possibly also trying to save the face of her compatriot from a disgracing loss.

