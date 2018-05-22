Huguet out of NZ tour as French injury list grows

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings.
For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Toulouse winger Yoann Huget passes the ball during the top 14 match
REMY GABALDA / AFP
Toulouse winger Yoann Huget has joined a growing injury list of players ruled out of France's summer tour to New Zealand, the player has said.
Huget took to Twitter saying: "It's a real heart-breaker to pull out of France's summer tour to New Zealand, but I must have treatment on my Achilles tendon."
France coach Jacques Brunel is set to announce a 30-strong travelling party on Tuesday for a tour that will see Les Bleus play three matches against the all-conquering All Blacks.
France play New Zealand on June 9 in Auckland, a week later in Wellington and then on June 23 in Dunedin.
Huget, who has 51 caps for France, joins Brice Dulin, Maxime Machenaud and Francois Trinh-Duc on the injury list.
Others, including Louis Picamoles and Virimi Vakatawa, have scheduled operations and are also ruled out while Camille Lopez is still recovering from injury and Jefferson Poirot and Sebastien Vahaamahina are suspended.