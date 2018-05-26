Daniel Ricciardo takes Monaco pole position

A sensational record breaking qualifying performance resulted in Daniel Ricciardo securing first position on the grid for this weekend's Monaco Formula 1 grand prix.

Red Bull will not however have full control of the front row in the principality following a big Max Verstappen crash in practice that ruled the Dutch racer out of Saturday's session.

His car, which required a new gearbox, could not be repaired in time and he will start from the back of the grid.

It was Ricciardo’s second pole position and a repeat of his 2016 feat when he topped the times, but was unable to win the race due to a late error strewn pit stop.

“That is fifty per cent done,” said the Australian.

"Now let us finish this job - I am pumped for this race."

Ricciardo wound up 0.229 seconds clear of Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari and four-tenths clear of championship leader and defending four-time champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes.

Kimi Raikkonen qualified fourth in his Ferrari, which was ahead of fellow Finn Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes and Esteban Ocon of Force India.