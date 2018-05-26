Daniel Ricciardo takes Monaco pole position

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
One listener’s beliefs
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/26 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/26 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/26 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/26 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/26 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/26 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/26 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/26 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/26 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/26 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/26 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/25 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/26 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/25 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/26 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/26 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/26 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/25 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/26 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/26 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/26 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    Iranian women go online to protest forced hijab
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    One listener’s beliefs
  • media
    Sports Insight
    What now for Arsenal as Emery takes charge?
  • media
    International report
    Bananas help create Cameroon's first biodegradable sanitary napkins
  • media
    World music matters
    Etenesh Wassié: the blueswoman and 'hurricaine' from Addis
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Formula 1

Daniel Ricciardo takes Monaco pole position

By
media Daniel Ricciardo celebrates after qualifying on pole position for the Monaco GP. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A sensational record breaking qualifying performance resulted in Daniel Ricciardo securing first position on the grid for this weekend's Monaco Formula 1 grand prix.

Red Bull will not however have full control of the front row in the principality following a big Max Verstappen crash in practice that ruled the Dutch racer out of Saturday's session.

His car, which required a new gearbox, could not be repaired in time and he will start from the back of the grid.

It was Ricciardo’s second pole position and a repeat of his 2016 feat when he topped the times, but was unable to win the race due to a late error strewn pit stop.

“That is fifty per cent done,” said the Australian.

"Now let us finish this job - I am pumped for this race."

Ricciardo wound up 0.229 seconds clear of Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari and four-tenths clear of championship leader and defending four-time champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes.

Kimi Raikkonen qualified fourth in his Ferrari, which was ahead of fellow Finn Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes and Esteban Ocon of Force India.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.