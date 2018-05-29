5 things we learned at Roland Garros Day 2: Why Stan is making a plan as Nadal sneers on

1. Stan the man makes a plan, while Nadal

Hail the humility and drive of Stanislas Wawrinka The 2015 champion had surgery on a troublesome knee last summer and has been working assiduously to recapture the awesome form that powered him to three Grand Slam titles and a stint at number three in the world.

He showed glimpses of his brilliance during his first round match on day two against the unseeded Spaniard Guillermo Garcia-Lopez. But he couldn’t sustain it. After taking a two sets to one lead, the Swiss was break up in the fourth but it all went downhill. His defeat will mean a fall in the rankings to something like 250. Stan says he is willing to accept invitations from tournament organisers and play on the second tier challenger circuit to fire his rise back to the top. Laudable.

2. A roof, a roof! My Grand Slam for a roof!

We should apologise very forthrightly to William Shakespeare. But we continue to be amazed by the attitude to the assets. A 10-time champion - let’s call this noble lord Rafael Nadal - was doing battle ‘pon yonder centre court against Simone Bolelli when the heavens opened. Nadal has just wrapped up the second set after winning the first and it appeared a natural juncture to say: ‘Let’s come back on day three before anyone slips and crocks themselves. No, they played on. And Nadal’s usual match face - upper lip rising to his right nostril - turned into a glowering sneer to eternity. He did not look a happy honcho. A cover for the centre court will arrive in 2020.

3. Competitive disadvantage

We at the review are all for change and improvement. But while a roof is useful to get you to the end of the day. What happens if there is continual rain disruption over three days or so? Not all the matches can be played on centre court. We’ll ponder that one when we get the roof.

4. A question of relatives

Jelena Ostapenko slugged her way past Simona Halep to win the 2017 women’s title. Ostapenko lost on day one against Kateryna Kozlova to become only the second defending champion after Anastasia Myskina in 2005 to lose in the first round, The Frenchwoman Kristina Mladenovic reached last year’s quarter-final and she too lost in the first round. Andrea Petkovic dispatched her 7-6 6-2. It was all the more galling for the 29th seed and the partisans because their lady - nicknamed Kiki - had four set points during the first set tiebreak. The question is will Ms Mladenovic put aside her own disappointment and come to matches to support her beau Dominic Thiem? He is the seventh seed and tipped as one of the possible men’s champions. He, unlike his lady love, is in the second round.

5. Two games to love

Unsurprisingly, the circuit is littered with romances. For a while the former world number one Ana Ivanovic stepped out with Fernando Verdasco. Grigor Dimitrov was with Maria Sharapova - before her ban for doping and who can forget the heartwarming story from yesteryear of Chris Evert and Jimmy Connors before she married the British tennis player John Lloyd.

“It would be complicated not having a partner from the same world,’ said Mladenovic in a recent interview. “They need to understand my passion, my sacrifices, my routines, the stress. The great thing is that me and Dominic can be there for each other and find the right words.” So presumably Dom Dom didn’t ask: “Kiki, honey, how was your day at the office?”