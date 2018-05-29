RFI in 15 languages

 

Why some Syrian refugees are living deep inside Argentina
Syrian refugees, the Archbishop of the Orthodox church of Antioch (Monseñor Siluan), and representatives of San Luis' government, Argentina
 
Sports
Sport Tennis Roland Garros 2018 Rafael Nadal

Nadal beats Bolelli to move into French Open second round

By
media Rafael Nadal (left) beat Simone Bolelli in straight sets. Reuters/Christian Hartmann

Rafael Nadal advanced to the second round of the French Open on Tuesday following a straight sets win over Simone Bolelli. The match – which was interrupted on Monday night due to rain – resumed with Nadal leading two sets to love but trailing 0-3 in the third.

The top seed soon recovered to 3-3 and had chances to make the decisive break. But the unseeded Italian kept him at bay with an array of aggressive ground strokes.

“He played so well,” said Nadal. “It’s the best that he’s played against me. He played with lot of risk but he had success with all of the risk that he was taking.”

Bolelli had three consecutive set points in the third set tiebreak but failed to convert them. He had a fourth before Nadal finally imposed himself on his third match point after more than three hours of play. “It was a difficult match because he played so aggressively,” Nadal added. “I resisted but it is always difficult to play against players that want to hit every ball so hard and even more if it's the first round.”

Nadal, who is seeking his 11th title at the tournament, said he was not concerned when he faced the set points in the third set. “I was just trying to win the next point. That's the only way. I was just thinking about the next point. But I knew that if I lost the set, nothing happens. The match continues - two sets to one up and the opponent will have to play well for a long time to win the match.”

The 31-year-old Spaniard will play against the Argentine Guido Pella in the second round. It will be their first encounter on clay.

 

