Kvitova powers into French Open third round

Petra Kvitova won titles at clay court tournaments in Prague and Madrid before coming to the French Open.

Eighth seed Petra Kvitova swept into the last 32 at the French Open on Wednesday following a 6-0 6-4 victory over the unseeded Spaniard Lara Arruabarrena.

Kvitova turned on the power to claim the opening set in 24 minutes. And though the world number 91 was more stubborn in the second set, the Czech wrapped up the match after 68 minutes.

The victory was a contrast to the labour of her first round match against Veronica Cepede Royg. In that encounter she needed three sets and jsut over two hours to advance.

"I think sometimes it's really important to get through a very tough match like in the first round," Kvitova said. "In that one I was one game away from losing and going home."

Petrova will take on the 25th seed Anett Kontaveit for a place in the last 16. The pair met at the WTA tournament in Madrid in the run-up to the French Open. Kvitova came from a set down to dispatch the Estonian.

The triumph in the Spanish capital came in a winning streak of 13 matches which has furnished her with clay court titles in Prague and Madrid.

"I don't think I have any secret to the success," she said. "I just worked pretty hard to get ready physically and not only for the clay. I haven't been injured so I really could go for it and so far it's really working well."

