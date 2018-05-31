RFI in 15 languages

 

Sports
Sport Tennis Roland Garros 2018

Sharapova surges into French Open third round

By
media Maria Sharapova has won the French Open twice. Reuters/Christian Hartmann

Two time champion Maria Sharapova admitted on Thursday she was eager to play on centre court for the first time in three years. The 31-year-old Russian last played on Court Philippe Chatrier in 2015 when she lost to Lucie Safarova in the quarter-finals.

She missed the 2016 tournament because she was serving a doping ban and though that had finished by the time of the 2017 event, organisers declined to offer her an invitation to compete in the main draw.

"I would love to be there on centre court again, of course,” said Sharapova after her second round victory over Donna Vekic from Croatia. "It's been a few years since I have been back on the court so if I do have a chance to play on it I will welcome it with open arms and if it's another court then it will be great."

Sixth seed Karolina Pliskova will be her next opponent.

Sharapova, the champion in Paris in 2012 and 2014 and runner-up in 2013, has played her first two matches at this year's French Open on Court Suzanne Lenglen and then Court One.

Other former champions were action on Thursday, the 2016 winner Garbine Muguruza disposed of the 21-year-old Frenchwoman Fiona Ferro 6-4 6-3 while Serena Williams took on the 17th seed Ashleigh Barty.

Top seed Simona Halep, the 2017 beaten finalist, was too mobile and powerful for the American Taylor Townsend. It finished 6-3 6-1 in 68 minutes.

 

 

