5 things we learned at Roland Garros Day 5 - Benneteau bows out, Serena the drama queen

They really can’t say anything else

Most top-level sports people are used to dealing with the moment. And one of the recent innovations at the French Open has been the on-court interview after matches on the show courts. The logic must be that the people who have paid big money should be given a tad extra. So former French players Marion Bartoli, Fabrice Santoro and Cedric Pioline go down and quiz Star X or Star Y about the match they’ve just won. There’s a bit of banter but it’s all usually driven towards: “You people are all amazing and I love Paris.”

Simona Halep, the top seed, faced Bartoli just after seeing off Taylor Townsend from the United States 6-3 6-1. “You’re playing so well, Simona,” Bartoli cooed. Halep concurred with the requisite modesty. “Taylor is such a good player and plays with lots of topspin. I’m glad to have won in straight sets.” The Romanian then proceeded to talk about how she loved playing in Paris and how keen she is to show her best tennis. When will someone turn to the crowds and say: “You know, you lot are deeply unpleasant and make too much noise.”?

Never mind the quality, feel the width

This was the title of a TV comedy series in Britain in the late 1960s. And it came to mind when listening to Garbine Muguruza on day five. The 2016 champion had seen off France’s Fiona Ferro in straight sets. The Spaniard wasn’t happy with her level of play but was happy that it was enough. “I'm not thinking to show my best tennis,” she added. “You know, all I want is to go out there, compete, and win. Doesn't matter if my shots are not for the picture. It's fine. I'm happy with fighting and doing whatever I can to eventually win the point. That's all that matters. Of course, if you play good and beautiful, everybody feels better but at the end just counts the result.”

Au revoir, Julien

So farewell then, Monsieur Benneteau. The French veteran said after his defeat to Juan Martin del Potro that he would no longer be stepping out onto the clay at Roland Garros. At 36, it’s time to wind down and at times during the match against the Argentine, it looked like the wise thing to do. Del Potro, the fifth seed, was always in control. “I knew that before the match that if I won it was going to be his last match at Roland Garros,” said del Potro. The giant Argentine ensured the coda with a 6-4 –3 6-2 victory. “I’m so proud of him,” added del Potro. “He made a great singles career.” And it’s true. It would be inaccurate to describe Benneteau as a journeyman. Even though he was never one of the circuit’s big guns, he was never a pushover. The stars had to play well to beat him. Benneteau’s best result at his home Grand Slam came in 2006 when he reached the last eight. That was his best result at any of the four Grand Slam venues in Melbourne, Paris, London and New York. His highest ranking came in 2014 when he rose to number 25. During the post match cheers, he said: “Thank you. It was an honour to play here for 18 years. You can’t imagine the emotions you have on this court because of you, the spectators. It will stay with me forever.”

Inner child is loitering in the stadium

After Novak Djokovic revealed on day four that he’s been chatting with his younger self, Julien Benneteau told the centre court hoards of a visit he made to Roland Garros when he was a 10-year-old. Recalling the voyage, the 36-year-old said he vowed that he would come back and play at the stadium and on centre court. Well, though he lost, man Benneteau did boy Benneteau proud.

Lots of family and friends were in his box on day five to witness the end of the journey. There was an emotional salute to them all as well as officials from the French Tennis Federation who he thanked for their support. Very classy. Rather like Benneteau’s tennis.

The drama queen is back

The Nike advertising campaign around Serena Williams is called: “The queen is back”. It’s right but in the view of the review, it’s missing a key word. Williams was on centre court on day five for her second round match against the 17th seed Ashleigh Bartley. Williams lost the first set quite abjectly. She gnawed her way back to parity and basically went Serena in the decider. There was everything. Shouts of: “Come on!”, guttural accompaniments to the vicious groundstrokes and grimaces galore. It was visceral. Serving for the match at 5-4 in that Wakanda style black catsuit, she pressed uberhero mode. Ace number nine brought up 15-0. A forehand volley made it 30-0. Her seventh forehand winner down the line clocked up three match points and a backhand winner down the line gave her the match. Bartley didn’t do much wrong. It’s just that for a brief moment of time, she inhabited the space of a being from another world. Williams raised her arms in triumph. “Ashleigh is such a great player,” said Queenie after the tussle. “I lost the first set and I said: ‘I’ve got to try harder. I tried harder and Serena came out.” Wonderful theatre!