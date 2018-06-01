Zverev survives Dzumhur test to reach Roland Garros last 16

Second seed Alex Zverev came back from the brink on Friday to advance to the last 16 of the French Open. The 21-year-old German saved a match point during the fifth set against Damir Dzumhur before going on to claim the set 7-5.

During the fourth set, the 26th seed served for the match but squandered his chance. “I actually didn't feel that nervous,” said Dzumhur. “I was just, in that moment physically wearing down a little bit. It's also connected with mental strength and I think I was not mentally ready to win that match in fourth set.

“I just was rushing a little bit in that service game. He was playing very smart in that moment. He let me do mistakes and I did a few of the mistakes which I really shouldn't. But that's tennis. And that's why he's one of the best players today.”

The nigh four hour tussle was Zverev’s first victory on centre court. “It was great,” he said. “Because hopefully I will be on this court for many more years and for many more times It's great to get that kind of victory behind you. To win my first match on centre court 7-5 in the fifth, there is no better way.”

Zverev entered the French Open as one of the possible challengers to the top seed and defending champion Rafael Nadal. He underlined his clay court credentials in May with titles in Munich as well as the Madrid Masters.

“It was a very tight match,” Zverev added. “Damir is one of the biggest competitors that we have. He's a tough opponent no matter where you play him and especially on clay and especially over long period. It's normal there were a lot of nerves involved. Even if you're not playing your best, it's all about finding a way to win and finding the right solution to the moment."