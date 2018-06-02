RFI in 15 languages

 

The Sound Kitchen
One listener’s beliefs
 
Sports
Sport Tennis Roland Garros 2018

Muguruza crushes former finalist Stosur to reach French Open last 16

By
media Garbine Muguruza beat Serena Williams to win the 2016 French Open title. Reuters/Benoit Tessier

Garbine Muguruza moved into the last 16 at the French Open on Saturday with a convincing win over the 2010 finalist Sam Stosur.

Muguruza, who beat Serena Williams to claim the 2016 French Open, claimed her encounter against the Australian 6-0 6-2.

“I'm pleased with my performance today,” said Muguruza after her victory in 62 minutes over the former US Open champion. “I think it was never going to be an easy match against Grand Slam champion. She also played in a final here at the French Open. I'm pleased because I felt in control in the match.”

Muguruza will next play Lesia Tsurenko from Ukraine after she upset the 19th seed Magdalena Rybarikova in straight sets.

“I played well,” added Muguruza. “I knew how to play facing her tactics because she has a mix and it was important to control from the first ball. The week in Paris has been positive but I'm not trying to think too much ahead.”

 

 

