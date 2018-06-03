Keys sweeps past Buzarnescu to reach last eight at French Open

Madison Keys advanced to the last eight for the first time at the French Open on Sunday with a 6-1 6-4 win over Mihaela Buzarnescu from Romania. Keys, the 2017 US Open runner-up, dispatched the 31 st seed in 65 minutes.

The 23-year-old American, who is appearing at Roland Garros for the sixth time, has now reached at least the last-eight of all the four Grand Slam tournaments in Melbourne, Paris, London and New York.

“The French Open was always kind of the one where it was the most difficult for me," she said. "And it was always the toughest one to feel like I could play well here. So to be able to get to the quarter-final really means a lot.”

Keys will take on either the 26th seed Barbara Strycova or the unseeded Yulia Putintseva from Kazakhstan for a place in the semi-final.

Facing her in the last four could be her friend, the 10th seed Sloane Stephens. The pair met in the US Open final last September when Stephens recorded her second consecutive win over her compatriot. For that showdown to occur Stephens will have to get past the 25th seed Anett Kontaveit and possibly the second seed Caroline Wozniacki.

“I always want to see Sloane do well,” added Keys. “I'd love for both of us to be able to be in the position to play each other multiple times. I'd love to be able to get a win. You know, I'm always cheering for her.”