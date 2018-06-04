Injured Williams pulls out of Sharapova showdown at French Open

The duel between former world number ones Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova failed to take place on Monday at the French Open after Williams pulled out of the fourth round match with an arm injury.

Less than an hour before they were due to battle on the centre court, Williams revealed she had suffered a pectoral muscle injury in her third round win over Julia Goerges which left her unable to serve.

"I unfortunately have been having some issues with my pec muscle, and it has been getting worse to the point where right now I can't actually serve. It's kind of hard to play when I can't physically serve," she said.

The centre court had been filling in expectation of the match of the tournament. It would have been the 22nd meeting between the pair.

"I'm beyond disappointed," she added. Williams, who has won teh French Open three times, was playing in her first Grand Slam since winning the 2017 Australian Open while two months pregnant.

"I gave up so much time with my daughter and time with my family all for this moment. So it's really difficult to be in this situation."

Williams’s ranking has fallen to 451 since she dropped out of the tour to have her child.

"I was looking forward to my match against Serena and am disappointed that she had to withdraw," said Sharapova in a statement. "I hope she returns to the tour soon."

Despite playing only four matches in 2018 before Roland Garros, Williams advanced to the last 16 for the loss of only one set.

"Every match has been getting better for me. Physically I'm doing great," she said. "I sacrificed so much to be at this event. I can only take solace in the fact I'm going to continue to get better. And I had such a wonderful performance in my first Grand Slam back."

Williams has beaten Sharapova in 19 of their 21 encounters. She has collected a record equaling 23 Grand Slam singles titles. Though presented as her rival, Sharapova has won only five major titles.