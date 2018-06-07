RFI in 15 languages

 

Sports
Sport Tennis Roland Garros 2018

Halep figures out way past Kerber into French Open semi-final

By
media Top seed Simona Halep is attempting to reach the final for the second consecutive year. Reuters/Pascal Rossignol

Top seed Simona Halep came from a set down on Wednesday to beat the 12th seed Angelique Kerber and advance to her second consecutive French Open semi-final. Kerber raced into a 4-0 lead in the opening set before being reeled in.

It went to a tiebreak and the German former world number one prevailed seven points to two.

But she was broken at the start of the second set and Halep took control.

“Even though I lost the first set, I said to myself that if I could come back from 0-4, I knew what I had to do and I just had to keep doing it,” said Halep. “When I broke at the start of the second set I felt more confident and I felt that I had the match in my hands and I just had to be calm.”

Halep took the second set 6-3 and the decider 6-2 to set up a last four meeting with the third seed Garbine Muguruza who thrashed the two time champion Maria Sharapova 6-2 6-1 in her quarter-final.

“I have to expect some hard points and lots of power,” said Halep of the semi-final showdown. “It will be a completely different match to the one against Angelique, so we will see.”

The winner will play either the 13th seed Madison Keys or the 10th seed Sloane Stephens in the final on Saturday.

 

