Muguruza brushes off Sharapova to reach French Open semi-final

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Why a tiny French village has become a centre of anti-nuclear protests
Tests are being carried out 500m underground in simulation galleries
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/06 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/06 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/06 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/06 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/06 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/06 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/06 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/06 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/06 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/06 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/03 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/06 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/03 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/06 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/06 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/06 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/03 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/06 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/03 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/06 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/03 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Why a tiny French village has become a centre of anti-nuclear …
  • media
    International report
    Turkey's currency likely to become election issue
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    One listener’s beliefs
  • media
    International report
    Ramadan, both a holy and expensive month in Senegal's capital …
  • media
    World music matters
    Dafné Kritharas sings 'jewels of the Aegean'
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Tennis Roland Garros 2018 Maria Sharapova

Muguruza brushes off Sharapova to reach French Open semi-final

By
media Garbine Muguruza registered her first victory over Maria Sharapova in four attempts. RFI/Pierre René-Worms

Garbine Muguruza annihilated the former world number one Maria Sharapova 6-2 6-1 on Wednesday to reach the French Open semi-finals. It was all over in just over an hour and was the 31-year-old Russian’s worst defeat at a Grand Slam tournament for six years.

Muguruza, who won the title in 2016, will play top seed Simona Halep for a place in Saturday's final. The semi-final will have added stakes as the winner will become the women’s world number one.

"I am very pleased to be in another semi-final in Paris," said Muguruza who has yet to drop a set in the tournament and claimed her first win over Sharapova in four meetings.

"I was up against a great player so I had make sure I brought my best tennis."

Halep made the semi-finals for the third time by coming from behind to see of the 12th seed Angelique Kerber. The German former world number one took the first set 7-6 but the Romanian did not falter. She won the second set  6-3 and ran away with the decider 6-2.

While that match lasted two hours and 14 minutes, Sharapova was on her way home after 70 minutes. It was her most one-sided defeat at the Grand Slam tournaments since a 6-3 6-0 loss to Victoria Azarenka in the 2012 Australian Open final.

Muguruza pounced on Sharapova's errors to lead 4-0. By the end of the first set, Sharapova had won just eight points against the Muguruza serve and failed to carve out a single break point.

The pair exchanged breaks at the start of the second set but from 1-1  it was one way traffic.

“The last time we played was a very long time ago, and a lot of things happened in between that.So I feel like I am a more developed player. And I am very motivated out there too – it was a Grand Slam quarter-final.”

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.