Why a tiny French village has become a centre of anti-nuclear protests
Tests are being carried out 500m underground in simulation galleries
 
Sport Tennis Roland Garros 2018

Halep beats Muguruza to reach French Open final

By
media Simona Halep reached her third French Open final on Thursday. Reuters/Pascal Rossignol

Simona Halep surged into the final of the French Open on Thursday with a gutsy straight sets win over the third seed Garbine Muguruza. After waltzing through the opening set 6-1 in only 37 minutes, the Romanian had to deal with a Muguruza fightback that took the Spaniard into a 4-2 lead in the second set.

With a deciding set becoming a distinct possibility, Halep, twice a beaten finalist in 2014 and 2017, stayed in touch to trail 3-4 and then pounced on a sloppy Muguruza service game to gain parity at 4-4.

The drama increased as Halep staved off two break points before finally moving ahead 5-4.

Muguruza, the 2016 champion, played another ill-judged game to lose her service for the sixth time in the match.

“This victory is good for my mind,” said Halep. “To know that I can win against a very good player is good for my confidence. I had to play my best tennis.”

She added: “I fought for every ball and I did everything that I planned before the match. I’m happy that I can play another final in my favourite Grand Slam tournament and I hope that I can play better than last year.”

Halep, 26, will take on an American in Paris on Saturday: either 10th seed Sloane Stephens or the 13th seed Madison Keys.

 

 

