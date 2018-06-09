Halep beats Stephens to lift French Open title

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Laura Angela Bagnetto in Chad
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/09 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/09 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/09 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/09 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/09 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/09 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/09 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/09 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/09 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/09 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/09 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/08 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/09 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/08 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/09 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/09 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/09 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/08 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/09 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/09 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/09 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Laura Angela Bagnetto in Chad
  • media
    Asia Pacific
    Can international law help Myanmar's Rohingya people
  • media
    International report
    French Metis Festival gives South African jazz singer Thandiswa …
  • media
    World music matters
    South Africa's Sam Tshabalala releases Back and Forth
  • media
    International report
    French Metis Festival gives South African jazz singer Thandiswa …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Tennis Roland Garros 2018 Simona Halep

Halep beats Stephens to lift French Open title

By
media Simona Halep won her first Grand Slam trophy at the French Open. RFI/Pierre René-Worms

Simona Halep won her first Grand Slam title on Saturday when she beat Sloane Stephens to claim the French Open. The top seed won 3-6 6-4 6-1 in just over two hours to hoist the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen in front of a packed centre court.

The Romanian, twice a beaten finalist in Paris, did it the hard way. After dropping the first set, the 26-year-old came from a break down in the second set to lead 4-2. And just as it seemed she had the momentum, the 10th seed pegged her back to 4-4.

But Halep produced a second surge on the back of consistently deep groundstrokes and scintillating athleticism to win the set and take a 5-0 lead in the decider.

Luck was also with her. At deuce at 3-0 in the third set after scuttling to both sides of the court to stay in the point, her backhand cross court hit the net cord as Stephens advanced.

The deflection flummoxed the American who botched her backhand volley. It gave Halep a break point and with more acrobatics at the net, she sealed the double break to lead 4-0.

Stephens looked aghast at her box in the stands. Her perfect record in finals was in jeopardy. It was simply Halep’s day. And the Romanian wrapped up the decider 6-1 to furnish her with her dream title.

“Last year it was tough to talk because I lost the final," said Halep. "This year it’s really emotional to talk as a winner. I’ve been dreaming of this moment since I was 14. I wanted this trophy here in France.”

It’s fourth time lucky for Halep. She had lost her previous three Grand Slam finals to Maria Sharapova, Jelena Ostapenko and Caroline Wozniacki.

“Congratulations Simona on your first Grand Slam. It looks great on you,” said Stephens graciously. “No one else I’d rather lose to than the world number one.”

While Halep confirmed her status as world number one following her semi-final win over Garbine Muguruza, Stephens will rise in the world rankings of her run to the final She will also pick up a runners-up cheque of 1,120,000 euros.

 

 

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.