Nadal beats Thiem to lift 11th French Open crown

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Asia Pacific
Can international law help Myanmar's Rohingya people
Rohingya refugees walking from Myanmar into neighbouring Bangladesh - october 2017
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/10 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/10 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/10 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/10 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/10 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/10 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/10 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/10 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/10 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/10 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/10 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/08 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/10 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/08 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/10 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/10 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/10 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/08 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/10 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/10 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/10 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Laura Angela Bagnetto in Chad
  • media
    Asia Pacific
    Can international law help Myanmar's Rohingya people
  • media
    International report
    French Metis Festival gives South African jazz singer Thandiswa …
  • media
    World music matters
    South Africa's Sam Tshabalala releases Back and Forth
  • media
    International report
    French Metis Festival gives South African jazz singer Thandiswa …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Tennis Rafael Nadal Roger Federer Roland Garros 2018

Nadal beats Thiem to lift 11th French Open crown

By
media Rafael Nadal claimed his 11th Roland Garros title after beating Dominic Thiem. RFI/Pierre René-Worms

Rafael Nadal won his 11th French Open title on Sunday with a straight sets win over the seventh seed Dominic Thiem. It finished 6-4 6-3 6-2 in two hours and 42 minutes and was Nadal’s 17th major trophy.

The Spaniard moves to within three titles of Roger Federer’s record of 20 Grand Slam crowns.

“It’s really incredible,” Nadal told a packed centre court after his victory. “I played a good match. It was my best of the tournament and I had to because Dominic plays an incredibly aggressive game.”

Nadal, 32, had to deal with cramp in his left hand in the third set and received on court treatment while serving at 2-1.

“I was frightened when that happened,” the Spaniard admitted. “It’s incredible to win. I can’t say it was a dream to win 11 times because I could never think such a thing."

Thiem was ultimately undone by his waywardness at key moments. No more so than when serving at 4-5 down in the first set. A lax backhand volley gave the first point to Nadal. And the 24-year-old Austrian compounded his woes with a forehand in the tramlines, one into the net and one long. The previous 54 minutes of labour blown in a flurry of flakiness.

By contrast, his opponent was solidity incarnate. Nadal only gave Thiem three chances to break his serve and the seventh seed could only capitalise once early in the first set.

“I was 11-years-old when I watched you on TV win your first Roland Garros,” Thiem told Nadal just after receiving his runners-up trophy. “I never thought that I would be here 13 years later playing against you in the final. It’s an incredible achievement to win this tournament 11 times. Congratulations.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.