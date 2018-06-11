Swiss voters say no to Olympics

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Asia Pacific
Can international law help Myanmar's Rohingya people
Rohingya refugees walking from Myanmar into neighbouring Bangladesh - october 2017
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/11 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/11 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/11 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/11 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/11 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/11 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/11 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/11 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/11 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/11 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/10 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/08 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/10 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/08 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/10 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/10 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/10 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/08 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/10 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/10 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/10 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Laura Angela Bagnetto in Chad
  • media
    Asia Pacific
    Can international law help Myanmar's Rohingya people
  • media
    International report
    French Metis Festival gives South African jazz singer Thandiswa …
  • media
    World music matters
    South Africa's Sam Tshabalala releases Back and Forth
  • media
    International report
    French Metis Festival gives South African jazz singer Thandiswa …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Olympic Games Switzerland Winter sports

Swiss voters say no to Olympics

By
media Marie Bochet of France competes in standing downhill at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Paralympics REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Voters in the southern Swiss canton of Valais on Sunday rejected  a bid for the town of Sion to host the 2026 Winter Olympics, according to a near-final count of ballots.

A full 54 percent of voters in the canton came out against paying up to 100 million Swiss francs (86 million euros) to host the games.

With Valais out of the picture, six cities remain candidates to host the 2026 Olympics, with the winning bid set to be announced in September 2019.

The vote marks the latest in a series of failed attempts by Valais authorities over the past half century to convince people they should host the Olympics.

The question was put to a vote in 1968, 1976, 2002 and 2006, but was turned down each time.

Sion 2026 was the latest attempt to bring the Olympic Games to Switzerland for the first time since St Moritz in 1948.

Government offered one billion

Switzerland’s federal government had said it would help chip in almost one billion euros to cover excess costs.

But citizens in the largest towns in the region, including Sion which would have been the host city, rejected the plan.

Voters in some of the largest ski areas in the canton, including Zermatt and Nendaz, also voted against.

Only in Crans-Montana and Saas-Fee did votersapprove the bid.

The overall turnout in the canton was 62.6 percent.

Social spending concerns

Those opposed to the Sion 2026 bid argued that Valais is a financially weak canton in the Swiss Alps and organising the games would put too much financial stress on its coffers, even with federal government help.

They said the canton's coffers would be better allocated to roads, hospitals and social services.

Supporters of Sion hosting the games said the Olympics would have given the region more visibility, develop tourism and generate momentum.

The Swiss Tourism Federation issued a statement regretting the decision, saying that the games would have put the spotlight on Switzerland, creating thousands of jobs and turnover of around five billion Swiss francs (five billion euros)

The International Olympic Committee will announce the host city in September 2019 from six remaining candidate cities for the that were also vying for the 2026 games Calgary (Canada), Graz (Austria), the Swedish capital Stockholm, Erzurum (Turkey), Japan's Sapporo and an Italian bid that joins Cortina d'Ampezzo, Milan and Turin.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.