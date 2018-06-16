France squeezes past Australia thankful for goal-line technology

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
East African runners win everything around them!
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/16 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/16 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/16 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/16 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/16 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/16 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/16 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/16 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/16 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/16 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/16 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/15 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/16 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/15 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/16 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/16 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/16 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/15 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/16 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/16 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/16 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    East African runners win everything around them!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Looking back at this year's Roland Garros French Open
  • media
    International report
    The challenges of fasting in Tunisia during Ramadan
  • media
    International report
    Infanticide in Senegal persists despite efforts to tackle the …
  • media
    Culture in France
    What's happening at the Champs-Elysées film festival
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
World Cup 2018

France squeezes past Australia thankful for goal-line technology

By
media France's Antoine Griezmann and Djibril Sidibe celebrate after the match. Toru Hanai

From now on the name of Andres Cunha will be another flake in the memory of myriad football geeks. On Saturday afternoon in Kazan, he became the first referee to award a penalty using the video assistant referee - VAR.

His recourse to the eye in the sky came early in the second half of the Group C match between France and Australia.

The France midfielder Paul Pogba sent the ball forward for Antoine Griezmann and Cunha first thought that Josh Risdon took the ball off Griezmann’s boot. So human. Such error.

But the bigwigs at world football’s governing body have empowered their officials with TV aides to ensure the greatest show on earth does not suffer drab normality.

Cunha showed a turn off pace which wouldn’t have gone amiss in either forward line to speed to the side of the pitch to review the action. In a matter of seconds, the 41-year-old Uruguayan was pointing to the penalty spot and sanctioning Risdon for his fault.

Griezmann thrashed the ball past the Australia goalkeeper Mat Ryan to give France a 1-0 lead.

Five minutes later though, it was all rather old school. Aaron Mooy swung over a free-kick from the right and the French defender Samuel Umtiti threw his hands up at the ball. Cunha didn’t need another look.

From the resulting penalty, Miles Jedinak sent the France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris the wrong way to level the match.

With the much fancied French players failing to find any fluidity against the disciplined Australians, coach Didier Deschamps sent on the Nabil Fekir and Olivier Giroud for Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann.

The combination of flair and muscle did the trick. In a penalty area melee nine minutes from time Paul Pogba toepoked a lob over Ryan. The ball seemed to bounce over the line before Ryan gathered it to his chest.

Eight years ago in the last 16 of the World Cup in South Africa, England’s Frank Lampard had a valid goal disallowed in similar circumstances.

But that was then. And this is Russia. And the brave new world. France, powered by goal line technology, had a 2-1 lead and Deschamps’ men held on for the three points. They, like the technology, can only get better.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.