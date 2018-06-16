RFI in 15 languages

 

  • France beat Australia 2 - 1 in first World Cup 2018 group stages match
Sports
World Cup 2018

France targets Australia in 'Les Bleus' campaign for World Cup glory

By
media France coach Didier Deschamps REUTERS/Fred Lancelot

France launch their World Cup camapign on Saturday against an Australia side eager not to be considered as Group C makeweights.

The clash in Kazan comes after a couple of unexpected results on the opening two days of the tournament in Russia.

No one expected the hosts to pulverize Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the first game of the event. And Iran’s last gasp victory over Morocco would have been the most outrageous of predictions. France, ranked seventh in the world are, on paper, supposed to beat Australia who are 36th the lists.

France coach Didier Deschamps says his players must embrace the pressure. “We’ve prepared for this,” said the 49-year-old on the eve of the match. “We must not get tense and anxious. The ideals is to remain relaxed and focused. We’ve just got to make sure we remain as competitive as possible.”

While France’s qualifying path to Russia was smooth, Australia reached the tournament via the play-offs. Veteran forward Tim Cahill again displaying his evergreen prowess with several crucial goals.

Having found the target five times in previous World Cups, if the 38-year-old strikes at this year's tournament, he will join a rarefied group consisting of Pele, Uwe Seeler and Miroslav Klose to have scored at four finals. Personal milestones aside, several of the Australia squad have warned about being underestimated.

Australia coach Bert van Marwijk said of his players: “They have worked very hard. I am satisfied about the preparation They are motivated with a good mentality.”

Australia midfielder Matthew Leckie added: “We know that the French players are at some of the best clubs in the world. They are a better side than ours on paper but what we’ve been trying to work on and achieve is to go into the game working as a great team rather than individuals.”

The 27-year-old added: “We’re going to be compact and disciplined and that will be the key to us getting any kind of result.”

