5 shots from World Cup 2018 Day 4 - Can Germany bounce back?

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
How can women's football attract more attention
The 2018 women's Champions League Final featured Olympique Lyonnais and VfL Wolfsburg.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/18 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/18 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/18 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/18 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/18 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/18 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/18 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/18 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/18 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/18 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/17 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/18 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/17 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/18 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/18 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/18 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/17 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/18 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/17 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/18 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/17 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    How can women's football attract more attention
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    East African runners win everything around them!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Looking back at this year's Roland Garros French Open
  • media
    International report
    The challenges of fasting in Tunisia during Ramadan
  • media
    World music matters
    South Africa's Laurinda Hofmeyr sets francophone African poets …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
World Cup 2018 Russia

5 shots from World Cup 2018 Day 4 - Can Germany bounce back?

By
media Mexico's Edson Alvarez celebrates after the match against Germany 1-0. Reuters/Carl Recine
  • Achtung Baby

U2, Brute? Yes, the daily review has gone so retro as to be Bono fide Shakespearean. The Caesar of the teams has been vanquished. Is there nothing sacred? Germany lost to Mexico 1-0. Oh, what a falling off was there! Hirving Lozano got the winner in the first half. The Germany team have two more games to salvage the situation before they can – in this column at least – become known as Die Mannschafted. The defeat continues a recent trend of incompetence from defending champions in opening games. In 2010, Italy drew their first group stage match against Paraguay. Spain lost 5-1 to the Netherlands in 2014 in Brazil and Germany have added their name to the triumvirate.

  • There are no easy games

France struggled against Australia before winning 2-1. Iran mugged Morocco and now the Germans slip up. That was in Group F. In Group E, Brazil started brilliantly against Switzerland in the Rostov Arena. Philippe Coutinho scored a wonderful goal for the tournament favourites. But blow my Matterhorn, the Swiss equalised and though they surged forward, the boys from Brazil could not force the winner. So it ended 1-1. Serbia lead the group after a 1-0 victory over Costa Rica. All to play for. Wouldn’t it be refreshing if neither Brazil nor Germany advanced out of the group stages?

  • You have to plan, mein Mann, for random

Germany boss Joachim Low said his side did not have any luck as they went in search of an equaliser against Mexico. They seemed shocked at the audacity of opponents not going out of their way to let them win. “It’s very disappointing and very unusual,” said Low. “In so many tournaments before we won the first game.” Juan Carlos Osorio, his Mexico counterpart, was altogether more Latin about the victory. Well, he would be, wouldn’t he? “For the players today the phrase was to play for the love of winning and not the fear of losing,” Osorio said.  “And that is exactly what they did. They played with real bravery.”

  • Russia is doing better than Brazil

And we don’t mean this just from the footballing point of view. What was quirky about the 2014 World Cup in Brazil was the lack of TVs showing the action at the myriad cavernous airports. We remember going through lounges and not being able to see the thrills and spills going on around the country. During a voyage between Kaliningrad and Volgograd, there were no end of screens at the departure point and also at the transfer in Moscow. Perhaps all the screens have been rapidly installed since Russia’s 5-0 drubbing of Saudi Arabia on day one.

  • The decorum has gone … it ain’t the same

Of late, there’s been an awful lot of piling on top of a player on the floor after he scores. It’s the group stages for heaven’s sake. Get a grip, lads. There was, for the review, an unseemly scene after Serbia’s Aleksandar Kolarov whipped his free-kick over the Costa Rica wall and into the net. It was an excellent strike. But it did not call for a mass of twitching limbs on the deck. Not quite the galley scene from Ben Hur but near enough. Keep it simple chaps or do a Cristiano Ronaldo thing. But falling over and a heap? If in doubt go back in history. The Brazil 1970 squad scored 19 goals on their way to the Jules Rimet trophy. Someone would simply lift a player up as he punched the air. When skipper Carlos Alberto thundered in the last goal in the 4-1 destruction of Italy in the final, he ran behind the net with his arms raised while Tostao, the man who started the move back in his own half, kicked the ball into the net again before going to join him and Pele and Jairzinho and the others from the best World Cup winning team ever.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.