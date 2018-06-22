Nigeria face test of charachter against 'Team Iceland'

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Africa: Stories in the 55
Honoring those who lived through Zimbabwe's Gukurahundi in Novuyo Rosa …
Novuyo Rosa Tshuma, author of
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/22 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/22 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/22 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/22 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/22 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/22 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/22 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/22 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/22 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/22 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/17 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/22 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/17 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/22 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/22 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/22 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/17 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/22 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/17 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/22 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/17 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Remembering those who died under Nazi Germany through memorial …
  • media
    Africa: Stories in the 55
    Honoring those who lived through Zimbabwe's Gukurahundi in Novuyo …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    How can women's football attract more attention
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    East African runners win everything around them!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Looking back at this year's Roland Garros French Open
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
World Cup 2018

Nigeria face test of charachter against 'Team Iceland'

By
media Iceland's players including Iceland's forward Johann Berg Gudmundsson (L) and Iceland's forward Alfred Finnbogason celebrate after the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualification football match between Iceland and Kosovo in Reykjavik, Iceland on October 9, 2017. Haraldur Gudjonsson / AFP

Nigeria can survey their future selves in their second Group D game on Friday against Iceland, according to the Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr.

The German has praised the work ethic and the absence of ego in Heimir Hallgrimsson’s World Cup debutants.

And the 64-year-old says the match in Volgograd offers a chance for his callow players to understand the joys of discipline and tactical nous.

“Iceland played a great opening match against Argentina and we know it will be very difficult to beat them," said Rohr on the eve of the clash. "They have very good players. They are playing like a team but so are we. They don’t have the big stars but neither do we so it will be a match of two collectives. One experienced – which is Iceland and one young - which is us.”

Nigeria, though, have far more World Cup experience. Since their debut in 1994, they have only failed to qualify for the 2006 extravaganza in Germany. And the west Africans have won their continental championship three times whereas Iceland made their first appearance at the European championships in 2016.

The Scandanavians, with a population of around 335,000 people, are punching well above their weight. And no matter what Rohr promulgates about inexperience, a nation boasting more than 180 million souls ought to produce a squad that blends both seasoned campaigners as well as raw youth.

But he has selected a band in which only four players are 30 or over and seven are 22 or under.

“You can tell that John Obi Mikel is a star,” said Rohr of his skipper’s 11 year career as a midfield general for Chelsea in the English Premier League. “Victor Moses is also well known everywhere,” he added. “But with so many young players, I hope they will be stars tomorrow. What I think is that we have a team for 2022 because when you are so young, you hope they will get better and better.”

Heimir Hallgrimsson, the Iceland boss, without as big a pool of talent, says his sights are set on the present. “Nigeria’s strength is that they are physically strong and good athletes. They play direct and are good on the counter. You have to give credit to the organisation of the coach.

He added: “Nigeria have improved tactically and have players in the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A, so they are used to quality day in day out.”

Tellingly, when urged to select a word to describe Iceland, Hallgrimsson replied: “Team.” The Rohr truth.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.