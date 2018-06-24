5 shots from World Cup 2018 Day 10 - All hail the mighty Mexicans!

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Weird and wonderful turtles
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/24 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/24 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/24 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/24 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/24 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/24 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/24 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/24 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/24 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/24 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/24 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/22 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/24 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/22 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/24 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/24 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/24 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/22 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/24 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/24 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/24 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Weird and wonderful turtles
  • media
    International report
    Remembering those who died under Nazi Germany through memorial …
  • media
    Africa: Stories in the 55
    Honoring those who lived through Zimbabwe's Gukurahundi in Novuyo …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    How can women's football attract more attention
  • media
    Spotlight on Asia
    Journalist Shujaat Bukhari murdered as UN issues first human …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
World Cup 2018

5 shots from World Cup 2018 Day 10 - All hail the mighty Mexicans!

By
media Germany's Toni Kroos celebrates scoring their second goal against Sweden, June 23. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
  • Mexico a go-go

Sounds like a film. But no. It’s time to hail the Mexicans. They won their second game in Group F – this time it was 2-1 against South Korea and follows their victory over Germany on day four. Mexico are almost into the last 16 for the seventh consecutive tournament. The goal of Juan Carlos Osorio’s crew is to emulate the class of 1986 by reaching the quarter-finals.

  • Try and beat a team with 10 men

Oddly enough when Germany were reduced to 10 men in the 82nd minute of their second Group F match agaisnt Sweden, it didn’t really make much difference. Even without the defender Jerome Boateng – dismissed for two bookable offences - they still went hunting for the win they needed. And they got it in stoppage time thanks to a Toni Kroos missile. Missed opportunity. The Swedes didn’t really pile on the pressure to kill off their opponents and appeared content with a 1-1 draw which would have put them in a strong position in the group. But as things stand now, the mashed Swedes will have to beat Mexico by two goals to advance - assuming the Germans overcome the winless South Koreans.

  • Tough Low for Mesut Ozilch

The Germany midfielder did not feature at all during the match against Sweden. It is the first time since 2010 that he hasn’t lined up in the starting Germany eleven in a major international competition. Germany boss Jorgi Low has been one of the most ardent defenders of the gifted but increasingly otherworldly Ozil. If the Messi role is operating in a space behind the World Cup, then the Ozil role means a player is operating in the space behind the space. The decision to ditch Ozil as well as Sami Khedira ultimately paid off. Germany got their three points and the defence of the title -won with such panache four years ago - is back on track. While the World Cup is predicated on the glorification of stars, there is often a narrative of the big names who fail to live up to their billing. Ozil could be one of them. His has been a malaise that has been rolling for most of this year. But then he is probably a star in the spectrum our tiny minds cannot comprehend.

  • Romelu Lukaku 4 Cristiano Ronaldo 4

It’s a score draw at the moment between the Belgian and the Portuguese. Lukaku bagged his second brace of the tournament in Belgium’s 5-2 romp past Tunisia who are virtually out save for a load of freak results. One of those shocks would be England losing to World Cup debutants Panama on day 11. It is considered unlikely. But let’s be honest, who saw Mexico beating Germany on day four?

  • Be prepared

Quite a lot has been said about Gareth Southgate’s sober demeanour. Indeed when he was a young player, his fellow pros used to rib him because he wore sensible shoes befitting a middle aged man. But his softly softly approach does have its benefits. But on day 10 in the prelude to England’s day 11 clash with Panama, he says he has done his homework on Panama. He has diligently watched all their games in their qualifying run to the World Cup as well as their friendless and of course, their 3-0 loss to Belgium. “It’s an incredible achievement to get through the group they did so they’ll be wounded by that game against Belgium and so they’ll want to respond in the right way. We know that will make it a tough game for us.” Gareth Smoothgate.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.