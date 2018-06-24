England look to join Belgium in last 16

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Weird and wonderful turtles
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/24 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/24 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/24 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/24 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/24 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/24 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/24 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/24 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/24 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/24 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/24 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/22 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/24 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/22 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/24 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/24 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/24 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/22 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/24 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/24 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/24 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Weird and wonderful turtles
  • media
    International report
    Remembering those who died under Nazi Germany through memorial …
  • media
    Africa: Stories in the 55
    Honoring those who lived through Zimbabwe's Gukurahundi in Novuyo …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    How can women's football attract more attention
  • media
    Spotlight on Asia
    Journalist Shujaat Bukhari murdered as UN issues first human …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
World Cup 2018 Panama England

England look to join Belgium in last 16

By
media England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their first goal against Tunisia on June 17. World Cup - Group G - Tunisia vs England Soccer Football - World

England can join Belgium in the last 16 on Sunday if they beat Panama in Nizhny Novgorod.

Belgium took a big step towards the knockout stages with a 5-2 thrashing of Tunisia on Saturday. Skipper Eden Hazard bagged a brace and Romelu Lukaku also struck twice in the rout to take his World Cup tally up to four.

Gareth Southgate’s England side face the Belgians in the final Group D game on Thursday in Kaliningrad.

Before then however, Southgate says his crop of established Premier League stars have to focus on a Panama side containing products of less glamorous international leagues.

“We been diligent about Panama,” Southgate said. “We’ve looked at all of their qualifying matches and the matches they’ve played after that. It’s an incredible achievement to get through the group they did so they’ll be wounded by that game against Belgium and so they’ll want to respond in the right way. We know that will make it a tough game for us.”

At least England have the chance to advance to the last 16 after their second game. The Germans cannot make the same boast. But at least they have a chance to defend their title. Jorgi Low’s men needed a stoppage time winner from Toni Kroos to see of Sweden on Saturday night.

The Swedes took the lead in the first half when Ola Toivonen lobbed the Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. Marco Reus – one of Low’s two midfield changes following the loss to Mexico – levelled just after the pause. And even though they were reduced to 10 men after 82 minutes following Jerome Boateng’s second bookable offence – the Germans piled forward looking for the winner. The Kroos missile from the left punished Sweden’s lack of ambition.

With the prospect of becoming the first Germany manager since 1938 to fail to lead the team to the knockout stages, Low dropped his playmaker Mesut Ozil after a transparent performance in the defeat to Mexico.

With his talisman sacrificed and Sami Khedira also demoted, Low drafted in Marco Reus to operate just behind the main striker Timo Werner and Sebastian Rudy on the right of midfield.

Reus repaid the leap of faith with the equaliser and Rudy brought extra dynamism to the central zones.

Juan Carlos Osorios’s Mexicans are in the driving seat in Group F with six points following their 2-1 win over South Korea on Sunday in Rostov and will be confident of progressing to the last 16 for the seventh consecutive tournament.

To join them, Germany must beat South Korea on 27 June in Kazan and hope that Sweden fail to overwhelm the Mexicans in Ekatarinburg.

 

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.