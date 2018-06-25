5 shots from World Cup 2018 Day 11 - England salutes Cool Kane And The Gang

Kane in the gang

If he goes on like this, it will be Sir Harry Kane. After his brace in the first Group G game against Tunisia, Kane hit a hat trick during England’s 6-1 demolition of Panama. On day 10, the England manager Gareth Southgate said he had done his research on Panama and was expecting a battle. Well, if it was tough, England made light of it. Southgate’s men went in at the pause leading 5-0.

Me too? One of three?

Geoffrey Charles Hurst, Gary Winston Lineker and now Harry Edward Kane: the only Englishmen to have scored a hat trick during the World Cup. Of course, of the troika, Hurst has the bragging rights because he hit his in the 1966 final which helped England to a 4-2 win over Germany. That is England’s only victory in the competition and ever since then it has been hurt. Kane’s triple came during England’s win over Panama. Not quite the same pressure but at least Kane is scoring.

The Lewandowski role

After the Messi role and the Ozil role, the review has noted another tactical innovation with the Lewandowski role – operating in a Poland. The Bayern Munich goal machine has cut a forlorn figure as Poland slumped to Senegal and were carved up by Colombia. While Harry Kane’s stock has risen with five strikes and Cristiano Ronaldo has been perfecting his goal celebrations – we particularly like the run, leap and mid-air turn to face the onrushing teammates – Lewandowski has been a desert. His Poland side will play for honour in their final match on day 15 against Japan in Volgograd.

Panama canal that joy

Panama have played two and lost two at the 2018 World Cup. First Belgium beat them 3-0 on day five and on day 11, England mashed them up 6-1. But Felipe Baloy sent the Panamanian fans into a cloudburst of ecstacy when he swept home THAT goal. At the end of the match, his teammates came and congratulated him. At 37, Baloy may well be retired by the time of the next World Cup in Qatar in 2022. But he’ll probably still be able to dining out on the back of the afternoon when he beat the England defence. Glorious.

World Cup comes, World Cup goes

Poland weren’t really being mentioned as World Cup winners. This is just as well because they are on their way home after defeats in Group H to Senegal and Colombia. Russia was their first World Cup since 2006 and it appears to have passed them all by. They appeared heavy in the match against Senegal and just as weighed down in the defeat to Colombia. With the win, the Colombians have given themselves a chance and will advance to the last 16 if they beat Senegal on day 15 in Samara.