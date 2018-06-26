5 shots from day 12 -2 games! 2 goals! 2 defeats! – its Salah’s swansong

Reality check

Ho hum. The partisans came in their thousands to Samara to watch Russia take on Uruguay for the battle for top spot in Group A. And within 10 minutes, Russia were behind for the first time in the tournament thanks to a Luis Suarez goal. After 23 minutes, Russia’s Denis Cheryshev was hit by the ball which went flying past the Russia goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev to make it 2-0. Edinson Cavani got Uruguay’s third late in the second half. What’s the difference between first or second you may ask? Well, if you come first in Group A, you get to play the European champions Portugal – runners up in Group B. And if you come second in Group A, Spain await you.

Inglorious debut

Igor Smolnikov had a World Cup debut to forget. The 29-year-old right back, who plies his trade at Zenit St Petersburg, will be remembered for nine minutes of madness. He got a yellow card for a foul on Vecino in the 28th minute and then it was all over. What so quick? He chopped down Diego Laxalt and the referee, Malang Diedhiou, whipped out the card and off trudged a sniffling Smolnikov. He will miss Russia’s last 16 match against Spain on 1 July in Moscow.

There’s gold in them VAR hills

“Who’s the Varstard in the back?” Perhaps a foul mouthed chant for the flat white latte tech hipster hub era. Gone are the days when abuse was artisanal acid. “Who’s the bastard in the black?” seems so quaint and affectionate now. Latter day match officials are fit, agile and wired up into a mechanized ethos. The men on the pitch have aid from the video assistant referee (VAR). This team of eagle eyes help Yon Incompetent to see what has gone in a flash. So penalties have been awarded and overturned thanks to the extra brains. Is this not good?

No, not for everyone. What a surprise. Why and when it is used is still unclear, say a number of critics. Carlos Queiroz, coach of Iran, highlighted the opacity before his team’s game against Portugal on day 12. And when Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo was in a scuffle with Iran’s Morteza Pouraliganji towards the end of the match in Saransk, Queiroz reckons Ronaldo should have been given a red card for using an elbow and not a yellow. What? And deprive the world of a chance to see the self-basting supremo? You cannot be serious. He is TV gold.

Mo good, Mo far.

Two games. Two goals. Two defeats. And farewell. So it goes with Mo Salah of Egypt. He was heralded as one of the stars of the World Cup which would give him a chance to advance his cause for the Ballon d’Or. That award is unlikely to happen because to be a star you need a team and Egypt are on their way home from their first World Cup since 1990 without a point after losses to Uruguay, Russia and finally on day 12 Saudi Arabia.

Salah was injured during Liverpool’s Champions League final defeat against Real Madrid in May and did well to recover for the World Cup. But he missed the first game against Uruguay and by the time he scored in the game against Russia, Egypt were already 3-0 down. Salah was on target against Saudi Arabia but, that too, ended in a 2-1 defeat. Not a joyous end of the season. Perhaps we can get the hype going for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Iniyestarrrrrr

Since this tournament marks the end of Andres Iniesta’s international career, it seems only fair to pour mucho mucho love on the midfielder. The review has spent a bit too long sometimes watching clips of Iniesta on YouTube. But a lot of Lionel Messi’s goals for Barcelona have been magic upon preceding wizardry from Senor Iniesta. Often, Iniesta’s silky pass to Messi has been with the request: will you do this beauty justice? And Messi has honoured the bidding.

During Spain’s match against Iran on day seven in Kazan, Iniesta was the instigator of Diego Costa’s goal. And on day 12, in the 2-2 draw against Morocco, Iniesta’s dart to the byline and cutback with the outside of this right foot to Isco was a thing of such genius, what else could Isco do other than score? We thought it quite telling and laudable in this look-at-me-celebrate era that the first thing Isco did after hitting the target was going straight to Iniesta to embrace the maestro. Class move to a legend.