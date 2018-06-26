RFI in 15 languages

 

Sports
World Cup 2018

Nigeria expects a competitive Argentina despite poor showing

By
media Achilles the cat chooses Nigeria while attempting to predict the result of the match against Argentina in Saint Petersburg, Russia. Reuters/Anton Vaganov

Nigeria skipper John Obi Mikel vowed he and his teammates would disregard Argentina’s poor results at the World Cup and prepare for a Lionel Messi led onslaught in their Group D clash in St Petersburg on Tuesday.

The nations meet with a place in the last 16 of the competition as the prize.

Nigeria are in the driving seat with three points having beaten Iceland 2-0 in Volgograd on 22 June.

That victory, courtesy of an Ahmed Musa brace, came less than 24 hours after Argentina’s roster of stars were reduced to bewildered shreds by a rampant Croatia side.

Messi and his peers belied their status as potential winners of the 2018 trophy in the 3-0 demolition.

But Mikel, skippering Nigeria at the World Cup for the first time, says the Argentines will recover.

"There’s a saying which goes that a great player or great team never plays three bad games," he said. "Argentina is a massive country. It has a great team and great players. They have in Lionel Messi the greatest player, in my opinion, who has ever played football and it is going to be hard for him to play three bad games in a row."

Argentina will qualify if they beat Nigeria and Croatia overcome Iceland. If Argentina and Iceland both win, then it will come down to goal difference.

"They’ve been thrown a lifeline," added Mikel. "But we too know the task ahead of us. We have to play well. We have to play even better than we did against Iceland. It’s going to be a tough game because it is a game in which they have to win. We also have to win so I think it is going to be a very entertaining game."

With the elimination of Egypt, Tunisia and Morocco, only Nigeria and Senegal can defend the honour of the African continent in the knockout stages. Senegal face Colombia on 28 June in Samara with a chance to reach the last 16 for the first time since their last appearance in 2002.

Nigeria arrived at the same stage in 2014 before their controversial loss to France in Brasilia. To advance to the last 16 again would be a huge achievement for such a young squad, according to the Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr.

The 64-year-old says the early skirmishes in the match will be crucial. If his team can scratch at the Croatia inflicted scars, the night could be theirs. "I know the quality that Argentina has are so big that it won’t be easy for my young team. We have to stay humble even though we had a good match against Iceland.

"We have what is essentially a final. I feel my players are hungry and if the physical fitness is there, we can be optimistic."

Argentina supporters would adore such a mindset. Following the defeat to Croatia, the Argentine federation had to reiterate that the coach, Jorge Sampaoli, would continue for the last group game amid rumours of a rift with his players.

"We have to make our goal five finals and playing Nigeria will be the first final," said Sampaoli. “No matter who plays will have the obligation to give until the last bead of sweat so that Argentina will go through."

That it should boil down to toil when possessed of the riches of a Messi, a Sergio Aguero or a Gonzalo Higuain, underlines, for Sampaoli’s critics, the 58-year-old’s ineptitude to obtain a tactical formation to exploit such pearls.

The temperament of Rohr’s squad – seven of whom are 22 or under - and his ability to instill calm in a cauldron will be under the spotlight.

The German claims his group of tyros will be better at the 2022 World Cup. That assessment may well be true. But if they can seize the moment, the youngsters have a chance to dine out until then on the night they destroyed Messi and co.

 

