Uruguay tramples on Russia’s World Cup fairy tale

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Humanitarian issues in eastern Chad Pt1: The challenges of living in Djabal …
Darfuri women fill their jerrycans at the water point in the John Garang section of Djabal refugee camp, Goz Beida
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/26 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/26 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/26 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/26 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/26 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/26 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/26 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/26 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/26 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/26 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/24 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/26 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/24 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/26 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/26 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/26 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/24 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/26 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/24 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/26 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/24 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Humanitarian issues in eastern Chad Pt2: Chadians in Darfur finally …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Self-driving cars raise questions about sustainable urban transport …
  • media
    International report
    Humanitarian issues in eastern Chad Pt1: The challenges of living …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Weird and wonderful turtles
  • media
    World music matters
    Susheela Raman: making Ghost Gamelan 'like sculpting metal'
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
World Cup 2018

Uruguay tramples on Russia’s World Cup fairy tale

By
media Uruguay's Edinson Cavani celebrates scoring their third goal against Russia with Diego Godin on 25 june, 2018. Reuters/Michael Dalder

Uruguay ended Russia’s fairy tale start to the 2018 World Cup with a clinical 3-0 victory in their final Group A game in Samara.

Luis Suarez opened the scoring in the 10th minute from a free kick. A Denis Cheryshev own goal doubled the advantage 13 minutes later.

Russia’s woes continued towards the end of the first half when defender Igor Smolnikov was dismissed for two yellow cards within nine minutes.

After that it was a question of damage limitation and the hosts did well to keep Uruguay at bay until second half stoppage time when Edinson Cavani scored his first goal of the tournament.

Uruguay, as winners of Group A, will take on the Group B runners-up Portugal. Ricardo Queresma stole the limelight from Cristiano Ronaldo in Saransk with a spectacular strike just before half time. Ronaldo then missed a second half penalty and his side nearly paid the price.

Karim Ansarifard levelled from the penalty spot in the third minute of second half stoppage time after the referee, Enrique Caceres, consulted the video assistant referee (VAR) and Iran nearly won it at the death but Mehdi Taremi hit the side netting with the goal begging.

Iran coach, Carlos Queiroz, hit out at the VAR system before the game complaining that the rules over when it is used are unclear. And he launched another attack on the technology after the match claiming that Ronaldo should have been sent off for using an elbow in a scuffle with Morteza Pouraliganji towards the end of the match.

"I don't want to talk too much as it's about my country and a player and I know it'll be a war against me," said Queiroz, who coached his native Portugal at the 2010 finals in South Africa."

"But the reality is you stopped the game for VAR, there is an elbow," he added. "An elbow is a red card in the rules. In the rules it doesn't say it cannot be used if it is Lionel Messi or Ronaldo.”

While Iran return home with a gnawing sense of what could have been, Spain will continue with a vivid hope that their best days are to come.

Fernando Hierro’s players had to come from behind twice to force a 2-2 draw against an already eliminated Morocco side that was playing for pride in Kaliningrad.

The Spaniards, who finished like Portugal, with five points and an identical goal difference, advance as Group B winners to a last 16 showdown with Russia in Moscow because they scored more goals than Portugal.

"The first conclusion I draw is that despite all these challenges we ended on top,” said Hierro, who took over the team when Julen Lopetegui was sacked just before the tournament. “I'm looking at the silver lining,” he added. “Obviously we can improve. To concede five goals in three matches is not the way forward. The players are professional. They understand the situation."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.