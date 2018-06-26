Deschamps urges Les Bleus to ‘do everything to win’ Denmark clash

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Humanitarian issues in eastern Chad Pt1: The challenges of living in Djabal …
Darfuri women fill their jerrycans at the water point in the John Garang section of Djabal refugee camp, Goz Beida
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/26 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/26 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/26 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/26 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/26 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/26 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/26 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/26 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/26 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/26 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/24 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/26 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/24 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/26 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/26 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/26 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/24 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/26 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/24 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/26 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/24 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Humanitarian issues in eastern Chad Pt2: Chadians in Darfur finally …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Self-driving cars raise questions about sustainable urban transport …
  • media
    International report
    Humanitarian issues in eastern Chad Pt1: The challenges of living …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Weird and wonderful turtles
  • media
    World music matters
    Susheela Raman: making Ghost Gamelan 'like sculpting metal'
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Visiting France
World Cup 2018 France Denmark

Deschamps urges Les Bleus to ‘do everything to win’ Denmark clash

By
media France coach Didier Deschamps REUTERS/Fred Lancelot

France play Denmark at the Luzhniki Stadium on Tuesday assured of a place in the last 16 following wins over Australia and Peru. However Didier Deschamps’ men are in with a chance to finish top of Group C.

Denmark, who are second, have four points and will be content with a point to ensure their passage. Although if the Danes lose heavily to France and Australia beat Peru convincingly, then Australia will advance to the last 16 for the first time since 2006.

"We are not going to give Denmark a helping hand,” said France coach Dider Deschamps. “Our goal is to guarantee first place and two results – a win or a draw - will allow that.

‘I would never say to my team that we're playing for a draw. I want my team to go out onto the pitch without any ambiguity and to do everything to win this match."

Denmark failed to emerge from the group stages during their most recent visit to the World Cup in 2010 and progress to the knockout stages would be viewed as an honourable campaign for a squad featuring eight players from clubs in England’s top two divisions as well as three in the German Bundesliga.

“Had we been offered four points after two matches, we would have taken it,” said Denmark goalkeeper Kaspar Schmeichel on the eve of the match. “Had we beaten Australia, it would have been easier for us. But we didn’t and we have our fate in our own hands so we are very pleased.”

Denmark coach Age Hareide echoed his France counterpart Deschamps with a rallying call to his players. “A draw can’t be enough,” he said. “I know we only need one point but that’s not a good way to start a match. If that’s in the players heads, there will be passiveness in the team and that is not good.”

France, touted as one of the favourites for the title, are aiming to reach the knockout stages for the second consecutive tournament.

But the side has failed to impress in its two Group C outings. They struggled past Australia 2-1 in the opening game and a Kylian Mbappé goal scraped them past Peru on 21 June in Ekatarinburg. However the game was notable for two personal milestones. Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris won his 100th cap for his country and Mbappé became at 19 years, six months and one day, France’s youngest goalscorer at a World Cup competition.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.