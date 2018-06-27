5 shots from day 13: Messi weaves his magic

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on Africa
Zimbabwe's informal workers eye July poll for change
An informal trader at the ZCIEA Bulawayo town hall asks political candidates about the issues of spot fines and harassment of vendors.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/27 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/27 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/27 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/27 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/27 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/27 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/27 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/27 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/27 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/27 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/24 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/27 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/24 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/27 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/27 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/27 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/24 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/27 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/24 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/27 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/24 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Zimbabwe's informal workers eye July poll for change
  • media
    International report
    Humanitarian issues in eastern Chad Pt2: Chadians in Darfur finally …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Self-driving cars raise questions about sustainable urban transport …
  • media
    International report
    Humanitarian issues in eastern Chad Pt1: The challenges of living …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Weird and wonderful turtles
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
World Cup 2018

5 shots from day 13: Messi weaves his magic

By
media Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring a goal against Nigeria. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Lines of the times

Peru beat Australia 2-0 to leave their first World Cup since 1982 with some honour. Veteran striker Paulo Guererro scored his 35th goal for his country during the victory making him at 34 years and 176 days the third oldest South American player to score at a World Cup. Only Obdulio Varela – 36 years and 279 days and Argentina’s Martin Palermo - 36 years and 227 days were older. Guerrero has, as well as his lawyers, the captains from the other teams in Group C to thank.

The likes of Australia’s Mile Jedinak and France’s Hugo Lloris appealed to the world game’s ruling body Fifa to lift a ban on him so that he could play at the tournament in the twilight of his career. Hard hearted bigwigs at Fifa threw the book at him and suspended him for taking cocaine. Line those captains up for Christmas cards.

Star trek – the search for Messi

Space - behind the World Cup ...these are the voyages of the star striker Lionel Messi. His five week mission ...The lad Leo was in a nebula far, far away near the Ozil distillation. Bubbling there was UrMessi. His performances for Argentina in the first two Group D games were incriminations of what we have witnessed before. But then the transfusion. His soul descended back into his body. And Nigeria suffered.

His first goal for Argentina at the World Cup was a run off the shoulder of Kenneth Omeruo to collect a flighted pass on his left thigh, the ball dropped onto his left foot, he took a touch to take it away from the flailing defender and before Omeruo could recover it was on Messi’s right foot and lashed right to left across the Nigeria goalkeeper Francis Uzoho.

Messi raced to the touchline, knelt and raised both hands and pointed to the sky: thanks for beaming me down.

 

Moses comes good

The review remembers the former Nigeria coach Stephen Keshi once musing about the stuttering career of the Nigeria midfielder Victor Moses. This was back at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations which Nigeria won. Moses was a Chelsea player but he wasn’t established. “Victor Moses is a really good player,” sighed Keshi in his avuncular you dare not disagree with me way. “I just can’t understand why no one else can see it,” he added.

When Antonio Conte arrived at Chelsea in the summer of 2016, he had a look at Moses and saw a promising man. Moses was one of the key players as Chelsea cantered to the 2017 English Premier League title. The Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr also praised him for his willingness to track back and do the defensive work during Nigeria’s 2018 World Cup campaign.

The review liked the way he took the penalty against Argentina on day 13. Several Argentina players were stalling and trying to up the pressure as he stood near the ball. Once the referee had ushered them away, Moses stepped up and sent Franco Armani the wrong way. 1-1. And, a somersault to celebrate. Sadly, Moses and the rest of the Nigeria team weren’t head over heels at the end of the 90 minutes.

 

Four minute warning

Marcos Rojo slotted in Argentina’s winner in the 86th minute against Nigeria. It was a coolly executed volley and sent the Argentina fans in the Saint Petersburg Stadium into a frenzy. They were swinging their shirts, spilling the beer and generally hugging their sweaty chums. It was wild. But really, Argentina… that it should come to four minutes from the end? You want to do fourth minute of stoppage time like the Germans.

No shocks

Groups A, B C, D have been decided. Where are the surprises? Russia, perhaps, from Group A. They progressed to the last 16 instead of a much hyped Egypt. In Group B, Spain and Portugal were expected and delivered. France from Group C was foreseen and in Group D, Croatia and Argentina were the big guns and they’ve come through. On day 14 and 15, the last four groups will offer up its quick and dead. We want surprises.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.