Zimbabwe's informal workers eye July poll for change
An informal trader at the ZCIEA Bulawayo town hall asks political candidates about the issues of spot fines and harassment of vendors.
 
Sports
World Cup 2018

Argentina defeat Nigeria, face France in knockout stage

By
media Marcos Rojo celebrates with Lionel Messi after scoring his side's second goal against Nigeria. Reuters/Henry Romero

There were so many Argentina faithful at their third Group D clash against Nigeria, the venue should have been rechristened the San Pedrosburg Stadium.

They were the vocal majority of the 64,000 spectators congregated on a balmy Tuesday night in Russia's cultural captail to worship Lionel Messi and exhort the team amid prayers for deliverance from the slough of despond that has been their World Cup campaign.

Their pilgrimage was rewarded after 14 minutes.

On the run, Messi controlled Ever Banega’s flighted pass from midfield on his left thigh, the ball dropped knowingly onto his left foot, he took a touch to steer it away from Kenneth Omeruo and before the defender could block, unleashed a right footed shot across the Nigeria goalkeeper Francis Uzoho into the right hand side of his net.

Messi raced to the sideline, knelt, lifted both head and hands and pointed with this eyes open to the heavens. On earth, the Albiceleste hordes too had seen the glory.
In the prelude to the match, the Nigeria skipper John Obi Mikel had warned that neither Messi nor Argentina would play three bad games. His augury proved correct. But his side weren’t submerged by an otherworldy force.

Nigeria coach, Gernot Rohr, has highlighted the callowness of his crew and they recovered from the setback of the opening goal to emerge after the pause with more bite and purpose. Ultimately, it was Argentina who inflicted the pain on themselves. Javier Mascherano bundled over Leon Balogun at a corner and the referee, Cuneyt Cakir, pointed to the spot.

Victor Moses converted coolly to bring parity of 1-1 and with that scoreline a place in the last 16. Second half substitute Ighalo Odion then spurned two good chances to increase Nigeria’s advantage before Marcos Rojo punished his imprecision with a crisp right footed volley four minutes from time.

Argentina, as runners-up of Group D, will play the Group C winners France on 30 June in Kazan for a place in the quarter-final. Croatia, who claimed Group D with an unbeaten record, will face Group C’s second placed team Denmark on 1 July in Nizhny Novgorod.

The French – effective but hardly convincing in their three matches - must hope that the 2-1 victory over Nigeria was an Argentine aberration rather than renascent menace.

Should Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli add another salient forward threat to enhance Messi’s whirling incisiveness, Argentina’s travails in the group stages will become a hazy memory.

“I thought we were doing well defensively,” said Nigeria defender Brian Idowu. “But then Marcos Rojo came out of nowhere to save Argentina.”

True. But Messi had set them fair on the road to redemption.

