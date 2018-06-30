5 shots from World Cup day 16: Knockout stages loom

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Our unique and individual fingerprints
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/30 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/30 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/30 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/30 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/30 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/30 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/30 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/30 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/30 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/30 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/30 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/29 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/30 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/29 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/30 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/30 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/30 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/29 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/30 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/30 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/30 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Our unique and individual fingerprints
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    Escape from Aleppo: one man's journey
  • media
    World music matters
    Angelique Kidjo revisits cult Remain in Light album
  • media
    International report
    Humanitarian issues in eastern Chad Pt4: Darfuri refugees hope …
  • media
    Cinefile
    Lav Diaz's dark Season of the Devil, Samuel Collardey's luminous …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Football Russia Sport World Cup 2018

5 shots from World Cup day 16: Knockout stages loom

By
media Star players Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo greet each other at a Barcelona-Madrid match Reuters

Will the fair play rule survive? Will there be the drawing of lots? Can all concerned keep control of their sphincters? Will Suarez keep control of his appetite? Are star players more trouble than they're worth? Just some of the questions that occur on a rest day of the 2018 World Cup.

  • Football never stops

After 15 days of continuous action, there are no matches on day 16. But there is the preparation for the matches to come and that entails training and talking about them. It also provides a chance to look back at the highs and lows of the first phase. Colin Smith, Fifa’s chief tournaments and events officer, said that the fair play rule – controversial to some and a godsend to others - would be reviewed after the tournament. The concept was deployed to determine second and third place in Group H. Japan, who were going through because of the rule, effectively just kept the ball as they realised that a 1-0 defeat to Poland would serve them fine. Their players had fewer bookings than Senegal’s who were losing 1-0 to Colombia. Poland, who were already out, went with the flow and did not try to score a second goal. The last minutes of the game between the two in Volgograd were rather drab. “What we want to avoid is the drawing of lots,” said Smith of the system which was first used at a women’s youth tournament. “We believe that teams should go forward on their performance and what happens on the pitch and not what happens in a draw bowl. This was introduced to provide one more level before we would have to resort to the drawing of lots.” Smith added: “We’ll listen to the feedback.”

  • Lots of fun

The review remembers places at an Africa Cup of Nations decided by lots. It was very odd back in 2015. But as one reporter pointed out on day 16 to the Fifa suits, the awarding of yellow cards can vary from referee to referee. The bigwigs shrugged off such an impertinent question. And one would hope that one player elbowing another would lead to a red card from a referee, no matter if the player is called Cristiano Ronaldo.

  • Charming phrase

The legendary Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson had a turn of phrase for the end of the season and the run in to the title. He called it squeaky bum time. And as we broach the knockout phase, this is the time to be stiff of sinew and strong of sphincter. But perhaps Fifa could reduce the energy levels needed to be tight of purpose and introduce the yellow card rule for the 90 minutes. That would speed things up.

  • Striker bites

Luis Suarez is one of the most lethal finishers in the game. At 31, this is probably his last World Cup and he has a chance to be remembered for his finishing. In 2010, he punched away a goalbound header on the line in the dying seconds of Uruguay’s quarter-final with Ghana. He was sent off and Asamoah Gyan missed the resulting penalty. And Uruguay eventually advanced in the penalty shoot-out after extra time. You see, on the fair play rule within 90 minutes Ghana would have advanced to the semis. In 2014 Suarez got peckish during Uruguay’s group stage match with Italy and chewed the arm of Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini. Though he wasn’t sent off, he was subsequently banned from the tournament. This time he’s into the knockout stages with Uruguay and can do something a bit more upbeat like score a hat trick.

  • Help Ronaldo

It’s not the name of a film – yet. The Portugal boss Fernando Santos said on day 16 that Cristiano Ronaldo could not beat Uruguay all on his own. He’d need the team. The Argentina manager, Jorge Sampaoli, on the same day urged the others in the squad, including himself, to try to step up to the level of genius of Lionel Messi for the last 16 match against France.  Honestly, star players, are they more trouble than they’re worth?  

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.