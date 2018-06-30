RFI in 15 languages

 

Our unique and individual fingerprints
 
Sports
Argentina Football France Sport World Cup 2018

Argentina counting on Messi's magic against fast France

By
media Argentina's Lionel Messi in the match against Nigeria GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP

France and Argentina get the World Cup knockout stages underway on Saturday afternoon in Kazan with the Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli urging the squad to match Lionel Messi’s level of genius.

"Leo has such clear vision when it comes to football that he allows us to see things that, sometimes, only a true genius sees," said Sampaoli.

"It's often difficult to be at the level of such a great player. He's a shining light for us all and we have to do our very best to all try to be at his level."

Messi’s campaign has been as bipolar as the rest of the Argentina team. He missed a penalty in the 1-1 draw with Iceland in the opening Group D game.

He was as absent as the rest of the side during the 3-0 loss to Croatia in the second game in Nizhny Novgorod but was menace incarnate during the 2-1 defeat of Nigeria which led to qualification for the last 16.

Sevilla midfielder Ever Banega claimed Messi had hit his stride. "It's only normal - he wasn't relaxed. We didn't start the tournament as well as we should have.

"Now, I see him a lot more comfortable now. He helped us win, and that makes a big difference."

Sampaoli pinpointed the French youngsters Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé as dangers.

“France are known for being fast,” he said. “They move quickly from defence to attack and we can't let them use their speed against us.

"They will try to make us make mistakes and try to hurt us on the wings. If Dembélé and Mbappé play, they will be very fast for sure.”

Didier Deschamps’ side entered the tournament with the tag of potential champions but they have been far from convincing in their progress to the last 16.

A late goal sealed a 2-1 win over Australia in their opening Group C game in Kazan and that was followed by a slender 1-0 victory over Peru followed by a 0-0 draw with Denmark in Moscow.

Deschamps will set a record of leading the national side 80 times with the match against Argentina.

The 49-year-old year-old former France international took over from Laurent Blanc in July 2012.

“I’ve been in the job for six years," said Deschamps, who skippered France to the 1998 World Cup title. “But it’s not about setting records. At this level it is about results. We’ve got a prestigious game against Argentina in the World Cup and it’s really all about winning that match.”

