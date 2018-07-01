Magnificient Mbappé eclipses Messi to put France in World Cup quarter-final

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Our unique and individual fingerprints
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/01 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/01 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/01 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/01 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/01 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/01 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/01 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/01 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/01 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/01 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/30 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/29 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/30 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/29 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/30 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/30 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/30 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/29 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/30 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/30 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/30 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Our unique and individual fingerprints
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    Escape from Aleppo: one man's journey
  • media
    World music matters
    Angelique Kidjo revisits cult Remain in Light album
  • media
    International report
    Humanitarian issues in eastern Chad Pt4: Darfuri refugees hope …
  • media
    Cinefile
    Lav Diaz's dark Season of the Devil, Samuel Collardey's luminous …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Argentina Football France Sport World Cup 2018

Magnificient Mbappé eclipses Messi to put France in World Cup quarter-final

By
media Kylian Mbappé celebrates his goals during the France-Argentina World Cup match AFP/Franck Fife

Kylian Mbappé eclipsed Lionel Messi with a two-goal burst as France came from behind to beat Argentina 4-3 on Saturday night and advance to the quarter-final of the World Cup.

Antoine Griezmann gave France the lead early in the match in Kazan from the penalty spot.

Angel di Maria levelled just before half time before Gabriel Mercado put the South Americans in front in the 48th minute.

That advantage lasted less than 10 minutes.

Benjamin Pavard, playing in only his ninth international, lashed home a volley, to equalise. The 22-year-old Stuttgart defender, compared with Lillian Thuram for his versatility in the rearguard, is the first France defender to score at the World Cup since Thuram bagged a brace in the semi-final against Croatia in 1998.

Before the geeks could digest that trivia, there was more fare.

Teenage kicks

Mbappé struck twice in four minutes to become the first teenager to score at least twice in a World Cup match since a 17-year-old Pele in 1958.

"I'm very happy to score the goals,” said 19-year-old Mbappé. “And it's flattering to be compared to a great player like Pele. But he's in another category. Still, it's great to join the list of players that have achieved such feats."

Didier Deschamps, who skippered France to their only World Cup triumph in 1998, praised his team's character to fight back from 2-1 down.

"We answered the call,” he said. “It was not easy as we were leading, then there was an equaliser, then we were 2-1 behind, but we kept fighting.

"There is an excellent mentality in this group and we did everything to go further. Since I am responsible for everything, particularly when it doesn't go well, I'm very proud."

France to face Uruguay

France will play Uruguay in the last eight after they beat Portugal 2-1 in Sochi.

Edinson Cavani struck either side of Pepe’s equaliser.

The concern for Uruguay ahead of the clash with France will be Cavani’s fitness.

The 31-year-old limped off late in the second half. 

"As always, we will bank on the strength of our team as a collective," said Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez. "That is our best chance against any adversary and we know that France will be very tough indeed.

 "But we will look to impose our way of playing on them, using our strengths. We're here to play all seven matches, right up until the final."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.