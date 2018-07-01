Underdogs Russia hope to keep their bite against Spain

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Our unique and individual fingerprints
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/01 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/01 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/01 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/01 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/01 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/01 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/01 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/01 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/01 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/01 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/01 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/29 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/01 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/29 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/01 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/01 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/01 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/29 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/01 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/01 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/01 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Our unique and individual fingerprints
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    Escape from Aleppo: one man's journey
  • media
    World music matters
    Angelique Kidjo revisits cult Remain in Light album
  • media
    International report
    Humanitarian issues in eastern Chad Pt4: Darfuri refugees hope …
  • media
    Cinefile
    Lav Diaz's dark Season of the Devil, Samuel Collardey's luminous …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Football Sport World Cup 2018 Russia Spain

Underdogs Russia hope to keep their bite against Spain

By
media Denis Cheryshev after scoring against Saudi Arabia REUTERS/Carl Recine TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Russia venture into their last-16 clash against Spain at the Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday as overachieving underdogs.

The hosts are the lowest-ranked side at the World Cup and entered the competition on the back of a seven-match winless streak.

But on the opening day, 14 June, they thrashed Saudi Arabia 5-0 and followed that up five days later with a 3-1 victory over Egypt.

Denis Cheryshev scored three times in those two games to be among the leading scorers at the World Cup.

The 27-year-old plies his weekly trade at Villareal in La Liga and has first-hand knowledge of the skills of a side containing World Cup and Champions League winners such as Sergio Ramos, Andres Iniesta and Gerard Piqué.

Despite the apparent gulf in class and experience, Cheryshev says he and his teammates need to maintain their confidence.

“We can always win and that's what we need to believe,” he said. “We just need to think about victory.”

Serious Spain

Russia go into the clash on the back of a 3-0 defeat against Uruguay in their final Group A match in Samara on 25 June.

That they are in the last 16 is a surprise and, after world champions Germany departed with only one win in three games, Spain's seasoned campaigners say they are taking nothing for granted.

David Silva who was in the 2010 World Cup winning squad said his side would take the match seriously. “We will treat it as if we were playing against Brazil,” he added.

The omens are unfavourable for the Spaniards. They have never beaten a host nation in eight attempts. Spain coach Fernando Hierro was in the Spain team when unfancied South Korea knocked them out on penalties in 2002.

"Statistics are made to be broken," Hierro said. "Why are we always looking backwards? We've had three games here but we're going to look at what happened 10 or 15 years ago? No, it's about what happens on Sunday afternoon"

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.