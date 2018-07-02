RFI in 15 languages

 

Senegal's youth driven by dreams of sporting success
Senegal's Sadio Mane in action during the match againt Japan in Yekaterinburg, Russia on 24 June 2018
 
Sports
World Cup 2018

5 shots from Day 18 - Remarkable Ramos fails to even get a yellow card!

By
media Spainish coach Fernando Hierro and Sergio Ramos during the press conference, June 14, 2018. Foto: Reuters
  • Show your colours

It was a sticky and humid afternoon in Moscow: perfect weather to watch other people run around after a ball. The Luzhniki Stadium was awash with sweat and colour for the last 16 match between Russia and Spain. The partisans were out in blue, white and red. Some sported various regional costumes. A few brave souls came as Cossacks. Sensibly none dressed as Russian bears. There were Brazilians, Africans and, South Americans, of course, the Spaniards. It was a wonderfully thrilling communion of cultures and peoples. And after Russia’s victory, the disparate tribes mingled, took pictures and went into the Moscow night. The locals very loudly.

  • Vamos Ramos

With the barrage of stats poured fourth, youngest player this, oldest player that, the review was fascinated to spot that the Spain captain Sergio Ramos had played in all three of Spain’s matches in the group stages and not been shown a yellow card. Remarkable for Ramos holds an array of records for poor discipline. He is the most carded player in La Liga, with 173 cards. Nineteen of those are red cards, making him the most sent-off player in La Liga as well. In the Champions League too he has no peer - racking up 35 yellow cards and three red cards – two of which were instant red. And for his country, he is the most carded player in the history of the Spanish national team. He didn’t even get booked as Spain passed their way into a 1-1 draw with Russia. After more than 1,000 passes during the 120 minutes, it was surprising that two Spaniards couldn’t pass the ball into the back of the net.

  • Mirror mirror

On day 17, the first two last 16 matches were decided in 90 minutes with Uruguay and France advancing to the last eight at the expense of Portugal and Argentina respectively. On day 18, both matches ended 1-1 and needed penalties for Russia and Croatia to emerge. Spain and Denmark’s boys are heading home for the summer holidays. What will day 19 bring? To be seen. For all the talk about shock loss of Spain on day 18, they were a bit one track minded. My ball, my ball. The times when they looked dangerous was when they lost the ball. There was a moment when Andres Iniesta misplaced a pass, the Russians had the ball and seemed completely baffled as to what to do. There was no one up to pass it to. The Russian player moved out of the agreed (defensive) formation because presumably he’s grown up with the idea of trying to score a goal … complete confusion. The Spaniards, shocked that they didn’t have the ball, won it back and didn’t counterattack because that would somehow be impure and they returned to their calm, measured passing via Isco. Russia progress.

  • The aristocrats have been toppled

Hasn’t that happened in Russia before? It’s good to find social analogies in this wonderful game that we call football. The Russians defended so vigorously and stoutly that the last 16 match against Spain should have been played in Volgograd (formerly Stalingrad) just to really get the juices flowing. It was not. It was at the Luzhniki in Moscow and the defeat could do Spanish football some good and perhaps help to develop the game in general towards a balance. A philosophy of possession is brilliant for those wanting to be thrilled technically. But the cerebral isn’t for everyone: the elimination of chance in a game which is predicated on the random does seem rather anti-football. Maybe it’s the new football. Stats, heat markings and the rest of the paraphernalia. Spain had a big man up front in Diego Costa who is good in the air as well as pretty tricky with his feet. No crosses into him while he laboured for 80 minutes on his own before being replaced by Iago Aspas. No knock downs, no ricochets to exploit. Nothing aerial. Just clean on-the-ground to feet football. Spain are out. Rethink time.

  • Lessons for the emerging world

England manager Gareth Southgate has spoken eloquently about how he wants his young England team to nurture the ball à la Spain. He talks about remaining calm even when things aren’t going well. None of this long ball launch stuff. Yep, agreed. But it could work and surely when defeat is coming, an alternative is an option. Well, that’s all about buying into the idea. We died with principles intact is all very well and good, but will the pundits and commentators accept it? Hail the unexpected for Russian no-hopers are into the last eight. Germany were out before the knockout stages, humbled by a side who’d already been eliminated. Russia have served up a spectacular tournament.

