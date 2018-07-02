Spain pays the penalty for failing to breach Russian defences

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Senegal's youth driven by dreams of sporting success
Senegal's Sadio Mane in action during the match againt Japan in Yekaterinburg, Russia on 24 June 2018
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/02 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/02 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/02 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/02 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/02 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/02 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/02 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/02 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/02 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/02 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/01 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/02 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/01 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/02 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/02 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/02 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/01 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/02 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/01 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/02 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/01 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Senegal's youth driven by dreams of sporting success
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Our unique and individual fingerprints
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    Escape from Aleppo: one man's journey
  • media
    International report
    Humanitarian issues in eastern Chad Pt5: Migration takes its …
  • media
    World music matters
    Angelique Kidjo revisits cult Remain in Light album
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
World Cup 2018 Russia Spain

Spain pays the penalty for failing to breach Russian defences

By
media Russian supporters celebrate the victory against Spain REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Russia’s progress to the World Cup quarter-final came against all expectation on Sunday night in Moscow following a penalty shoot-out at the Luzhniki Stadium.

The hosts claimed it 4-3 after Russia goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev saved Iago Aspas’s spot kick. Minutes earlier he had palmed away Koke’s attempt. All four Russians had hit the target including 38-year old Sergei Ignashevich whose own goal had given Spain the lead after 12 minutes.

As an augur of what was to transpire nearly two hours later, Artem Dzyuba levelled for Russia just before half-time from the spot after referee Bjorn Kuipers sanctioned Gerard Piqué for handling the ball in the penalty area.

Dzyuba, chosen to lead the Russian line alone without his usual cohort Denis Cheryshev, sent Spain goalkeeper David de Gea the wrong way.

For the entire second half and the 30 minutes of extra-time, Spain passed and probed but could not find the breach in Russian defences.

"It wasn't open football on our part,” said Russia coach Stanislav Cherchesov. “They are better than us in many ways so I didn't believe we should risk going forward. I think we chose the correct tactic."

The Russian obduracy was faced with Spanish stubbornness. They continued to keep the ball rather than risk crosses and open the game to chance.

Espousing precision was ultimately their undoing. "I'm not the man of the match, the man of the match is our team and our fans," said Akinfeev.

Russia were largely expected to just make up the numbers at their own tournament after entering the competition as they lowest ranked of the 32 teams at 70th in the world and following a seven match winless run.

But they launched the fest with a 5-0 thrashing of Saudi Arabia on 14 June and followed that five days later with a 3-1 win over a much fancied Egypt team. Uruguay burst the euphoric bubble with a 3-0 win in the last match in Group A.

Russia will play Croatia in the quarter-final in Samara on 7 July after they went to penalties against Denmark. The match in Nizhny Novgorod ended 1-1 after extra-time. Croatia won the shoot-out 3-2 much to the relief of skipper Luka Modric who missed a penalty four minutes from the end of extra-time.

"I believe that the victory over Spain is only the beginning,” added Cherchesov. “So I have to save my emotions for the future. Against Spain we found the right place at the right time and we achieved the maximum we could.

"Now it's over and I'm thinking only about the next game. These are very simple and unsophisticated emotions."

Those two adjectives could easily describe Russia’s football. But they were effective against the Spaniards. The sons of toil have progressed and the aristocrats are out. Not without precedent in Russia.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.