World Cup final virgins Belgium face 6-time winners Brazil

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Zero waste movement in France 'becoming sexier and sexier'
The festival held a range of workshops to teach you how to be a zero waster.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/06 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/06 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/06 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/06 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/06 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/06 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/06 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/06 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/06 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/06 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/01 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/06 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/01 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/06 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/06 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/06 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/01 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/06 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/01 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/06 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/01 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    Cape Verdean Carmen Souza and the Creole connection
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Potentially game-changing malaria testing kit secures Ugandan …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Zero waste movement in France 'becoming sexier and sexier'
  • media
    International report
    Senegal's youth driven by dreams of sporting success
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Our unique and individual fingerprints
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
World Cup 2018 Belgium Brazil Football Sport

World Cup final virgins Belgium face 6-time winners Brazil

By
media Fans at the Belgium-England match REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez urged his players to cross a psychological bridge in their World Cup quarter-final clash against Brazil on Friday night in Kazan. Brazil are attempting to win the title for the sixth time while Belgium have never been to a final.

"They know how to win World Cups,” said Martinez. “They've done it more than any other nation so they have that psychological barrier out of the way.

“Of course we want to win and we're going to try to win. The most important aspect is our chance to play in the quarter-final."

Brazil were solid and clinical in their 2-0 last 16 triumph over Juan Carlos Osorio’s bright but brittle Mexico team.

Belgium pulled off the best World Cup comeback since 1970 in their last 16 game against Japan. Trailing by two goals with 20 minutes remaining, they made up the deficit and in the dying seconds counterattacked with ferocious beauty to steal the game.

Second-half substitutes Marouane Fellaini and Nacer Chadli both scored in that 20-minute renaissance and Martinez will have to decide whether to reward their efforts with a place in the starting line-up or maintain his faith in more ball-playing midfielders.

Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku will lead the forward line. He has scored four goals in three games and his dummy to take away a Japan defender during the winning counterattack will be remembered as much as Chadli’s compsed finish.

"I've told the lads nothing in life is easy, you have to fight for it," said Lukaku. "We're up against the favourites. But this will show us where we stand as a team. We're not prepared just to settle for second best."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.