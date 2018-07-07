Belgium to face France after beating Brazil

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Gardening to build community
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/07 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/07 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/07 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/07 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/07 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/07 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/07 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/07 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/07 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/07 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/07 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/06 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/07 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/06 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/07 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/07 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/07 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/06 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/07 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/07 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/07 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Gardening to build community
  • media
    World music matters
    Cape Verdean Carmen Souza and the Creole connection
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Potentially game-changing malaria testing kit secures Ugandan …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Zero waste movement in France 'becoming sexier and sexier'
  • media
    International report
    Senegal's youth driven by dreams of sporting success
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Belgium Brazil Football Sport World Cup 2018

Belgium to face France after beating Brazil

By
media Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates after the match with Dries Mertens REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Belgium held their nerve on Friday night to advance to the semi-final of the World Cup with a 2-1 victory over Brazil in Kazan.

A Fernandinho own goal and a Kevin De Bruyne strike gave Roberto Martinez’s men the two-goal cushion at half time.

Renato Augusto halved the deficit 14 minutes from time and though Brazil had late chances to level, Belgium has progressed to the last four for the first time since 1986.

"When you play Brazil you need a tactical advantage," said Martinez who deployed De Bruyne to the right of Romelu Lukaku in a 3-4-3 formation

"Brazil bring that psychological barrier, they've won five World Cups. We had to be brave tactically.”

Belgium skipper Eden Hazard, normally at the hub of Belgium’s attacking sallies in the centre, clung to the left wing as a seemingly deluxe outlet.

"But it wasn't about the tactics,” added Martinez. “It was about the execution of those tactics. If you execute it like the players did, it makes it difficult for the opposition."  

Semi-final against France

Belgium’s victory set up a semi-final in St Petersburg on 11 July against France, who beat Uruguay on Friday afternoon.

"It was a test of character and I think we did really well," said De Bruyne, who was voted man of the match.

"I don't care where I play. Wherever I play, I have to contribute," he added.

"I did what I had to do, making sure the team is calm in difficult situations. Making sure we relax on the ball and not take too many risks.

"Sometimes we try to go too quick, but I try to manage the team in any way I can. And I will be the first to fight till the last minutes and I hope my teammates follow my example."  

Brazil went into the match on the back of a 15-match unbeaten streak in which they had conceded only three goals.

But that tally was almost doubled within 31 first-half minutes.

Brazilian barrage beaten off

That Belgium repelled the Brazilian barrage after the pause was down to Vincent Kompany’s superb marshalling of the rearguard and flintiness in a midfield bolstered by Marouane Fellaini and Nacer Chadli, whose goals had helped salvage potential humiliation in the last 16 against Japan.

"We played a match in which we had lots of possession, a lot of opportunities, but in terms of effectiveness, Belgium managed to turn their opportunities into goals,” said Brazil coach Tite.

"They weren't superior to us on the pitch but more efficient. That's certain."

Having entered the quarter-final against Brazil as notional underdogs, Belgium has now eliminated the second-best-rated team in the Fifa listings and will face an unpredictable France side.

"It will be a different match,” admitted De Bruyne. “Now we have the time so see how we're going to approach it. "It's the semi-finals and it will be extraordinary. But the whole world will be watching us.

"This only happens once or twice in your career as a footballer. We'll do what we can to win it."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.