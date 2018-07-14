France hopes ‘lucky’ coach can bring World Cup win

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
France encourages new generation of global citizens through Labcitoyen …
Participants at Labcitoyen 2018 visit Unesco in Paris
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/14 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/14 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/14 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/14 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/14 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/14 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/14 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/14 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/14 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/14 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/14 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/13 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/14 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/13 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/14 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/14 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/14 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/13 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/14 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/14 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/14 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Aux Armes, les Citoyens !
  • media
    Culture in France
    Olivier Py addresses the challenges of this year's Avignon Festival
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Forest conservation efforts in Madagascar making poor people …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    France encourages new generation of global citizens through Labcitoyen …
  • media
    Global Focus
    Overcoming personal struggles, refugee students in eastern Chad …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
World Cup 2018 France

France hopes ‘lucky’ coach can bring World Cup win

By
media French coach Didier Deschamps hope to lead France to World Cup glory on Sunday REUTERS/Fred Lancelot

Deschamps can become just the third man in history to lift the trophy as player and coach, if he leads his country to World Cup glory against Croatia on Sunday.

Didier Deschamps has a reputation in France for being lucky. Often depicted in cartoons in the French press with an enormous blue cat, an animal associated with luck, the former midfielder also captained his country to glory when France last won the tournament in 1998. Speaking ahead of Sunday's final though, Deschamps was taking a philosophical approach. "I am probably often in the right place at the right time, I can't complain. There are bound to be others who are better than me, and some who are worse as well."

Indeed, in this year's World Cup, France were handed a group-stage draw that many saw as ‘lucky’, when drawn against modest opponents in Denmark, Australia and Peru. Fortune also shone on Les Bleus in the quarter-finals, when they beat a Uruguay side deprived of Edinson Cavani because of injury. "It is something that few coaches have. He has won with France, he was a great player, a captain, a leader," said midfielder Paul Pogba of the luck factor.

Never noted for glamour during in his own playing days, former French footballer Eric Cantona famously described him as a "water carrier". Deschapms style of play during his helm as French coach has also sometimes brought criticism, given the wealth of attacking talent at his disposal, led by Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe.

If France do claim their second tournament, it seems playing style is not an issue for its current stars. French forward Antoine Griezmann said winning the World Cup against Croatia on Sunday was more important than how his team do it. "I don't care. I want the star (on my shirt for World Cup winners). If I get that star, I don't care about how we play," the 27-year-old Atletico Madrid forward told a press conference on Friday.

Deschamps has taken France to their second straight major tournament final, giving them the opportunity to make up for their bitter defeat at the hands of Portugal at the Euro 2016 tournament hosted. Deschamps' team are favourites to win Sunday's showpiece in Moscow and become world champions for the second time, 20 years after their first triumph in 1998. The French coach is just one win away from following in the footsteps of Brazil's Mario Zagallo and Germany's Franz Beckenbauer, who also won the World Cup as player and coach.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.