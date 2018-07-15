RFI in 15 languages

 

Spotlight on France
France encourages new generation of global citizens through Labcitoyen …
Participants at Labcitoyen 2018 visit Unesco in Paris
 
World Cup 2018

Top 10 tweets before World Cup Final 2018

By
media A Croatian flag and a French flag on sale flies on a kiosk in Paris, prior to the upcoming World Cup final between France and Croatia, France, July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

After four weeks and sixty-four games of football, it all comes to a climax today. Newspapers, television channels, Facebook and twitter have all been dominated by the competition during this time. Here are ten of the top tweets we found on Twitter in the build up to the final.

Fédération Française de Football

 

French supporters around the world

 

French team relax

 

Parrot predicts France win over Croatia

French team and Africa influence

Empire State Building lit up for World Cup final

FIFA World Cup final build up

Fans in Marseille after France went through to final

FIFA World Cup final ITW Pogba

 
