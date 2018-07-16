RFI in 15 languages

 

Sports
Sport Tennis Novak Djokovic Britain

Djokovic lands fourth Wimbledon crown

By
media Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning the men's singles final against South Africa's Kevin Anderson REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Novak Djokovic won the men's singles at Wimbledon on Sunday for the fourth time, defeating Kevin Anderson of South Africa in three sets.

Djokovic took the match in London's sunshine 6-2 6-2 7-6 in two hours and 18 minutes.

For the Serbian it is also a 13 major, whilst Anderson - also a finalist at last year's US Open - was aiming to win a maiden slam.

Defensive Djokovic was comfortably the more consistent player, making only 13 unforced errors compared to Anderson's 26.

Prior to his first Wimbledon final, Anderson came through an epic semi-final clash - beating American John Isner over five sets in six hours thirty-six minutes.

Djokovic's first slam success since the 2016 French Open ensures he will be back in the ATP's world top 10.

