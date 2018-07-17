Cricket South Africa appoints new chief to revive fortunes

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday appointed Thabang Moroe as its permanent chief executive on a three-year contract. One of Moroe's immediate challenges will be to get the Proteas back to form after Saturday's drubbing by Sri Lanka.

"The one mandate I was given is to ensure that the next four-year cycle of Cricket South Africa isn't a loss-making one of 800 million," Moroe told reporters Monday after being confirmed as CSA's new chief executive.

Moroe has been acting chief executive since last September when Haroon Lorgat left by mutual consent after a breakdown in his relationship with the organisation's board over the setting up of South Africa's T20 Global League.

Appointed on a three-year contract with immediate effect, Moroe's most urgent task will be to bring the club's deficit to below 500 million rand (32 million euros).

South Africa is still reeling from its dismal defeat against Sri Lanka on Saturday, when they were all out for 73 in their second innings, their worst score in Sri Lanka ever.

They were bundled out for 126 in the first innings on Friday, their previous lowest total in the island nation.

One of the new innovations already touted by Moroe would be to get rid of the toss in test matches.

If the teams would like the authority to experiment with it in South Africa "we'd definitely do it, yes," he said.