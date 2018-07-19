Pogba 'absolutely brilliant' at World Cup, Mourinho

Jose Mourinho says he hopes World Cup winner Paul Pogba "understands why he was very good" in Russia.

The 25-year-old midfielder scored in the final in Moscow as Les Bleus defeated Croatia 4-2; a performance Pogba's club manager at Manchester United has labeled "absolutely brilliant".

"It is about him understanding why he was so good, especially in the second part of the competition," Mourinho said. "I think that is the point, about his performance level and his contribution to a winning team."

United are currently on their 2018/19 pre-season tour in the United States, with Pogba currently enjoying a rest following his World Cup triumph.

"I did with Paul what I did with all my players," Mourinho added.

"I sent a nice message before the World Cup and during it I did not disturb anyone. They needed to focus on the job for their national team.

"After the World Cup I sent a different message than to the other guys because he won the competition."