New Zealand's Black Ferns defend World Cup Sevens title

The French women's rugby team were defeated in the final of World Cup Sevens as dominant New Zealand retained their crown. The result at AT&T Park was a crushing 29-0; Michaela Blyde was the star for the Black Ferns with a brilliant hat-trick.

Blyde's treble took her tally to the tournament to nine tries, crowning a superb weekend for the 22-year-old, the reigning women's world sevens player of the year.

"To be able to do that in a rugby World Cup final is incredible, unforgettable," said Blyde.

"But I would not be able to do it without the girls who are out on the field with me.

"They are the workhorses who create the space on the outside for me to do what I do."

The victory follows New Zealand's victory in the women's 15-a-side World Cup last year, as well as their gold medal at the Commonwealth Games sevens competition in April.

The Back Ferns are also the first team to win the back-to-back women's World Sevens titles after their success in 2013 in Moscow.

"We have made history now, so we are pretty happy with ourselves," Blyde said.

France, who stunned the Olympic champions Australia to reach the final for the first time, were never in contention in what was a one-sided showpiece.