New Zealand's Black Ferns defend World Cup Sevens title

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Nasa prepares historic probe 'to touch the sun'
The Parker Solar Probe will provide new data on solar activity and make critical contributions to our ability to forecast major space-weather events that impact life on Earth.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/26 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/26 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/26 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/26 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/26 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/26 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/26 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/26 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/26 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/26 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/22 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/26 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/22 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/26 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/26 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/26 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/22 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/26 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/22 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/26 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/22 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Nasa prepares historic probe 'to touch the sun'
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Champions of the World!
  • media
    Culture in France
    Paris summer festival offers culture for all ... for free
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Aux Armes, les Citoyens !
  • media
    Culture in France
    Olivier Py addresses the challenges of this year's Avignon Festival
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
New Zealand Rugby France

New Zealand's Black Ferns defend World Cup Sevens title

By
media New Zealand player Michaela Blyde runs against France player Shannon Izar in the women's championship final of the Rugby World Cup Sevens 2018. Kelley L Cox/USA Today Sports/Reuters

The French women's rugby team were defeated in the final of World Cup Sevens as dominant New Zealand retained their crown. The result at AT&T Park was a crushing 29-0; Michaela Blyde was the star for the Black Ferns with a brilliant hat-trick.

Blyde's treble took her tally to the tournament to nine tries, crowning a superb weekend for the 22-year-old, the reigning women's world sevens player of the year.

"To be able to do that in a rugby World Cup final is incredible, unforgettable," said Blyde.

"But I would not be able to do it without the girls who are out on the field with me.

"They are the workhorses who create the space on the outside for me to do what I do."

The victory follows New Zealand's victory in the women's 15-a-side World Cup last year, as well as their gold medal at the Commonwealth Games sevens competition in April.

The Back Ferns are also the first team to win the back-to-back women's World Sevens titles after their success in 2013 in Moscow.

"We have made history now, so we are pretty happy with ourselves," Blyde said.

France, who stunned the Olympic champions Australia to reach the final for the first time, were never in contention in what was a one-sided showpiece.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.