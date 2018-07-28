'Making Mourinho smile' a 'life goal' for Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp stated that one of his "life goals" is to "make Jose Mourinho smile", after the boss of Manchester United suggested that Liverpool "had to win the Premier League" this season.

Mourinho said that his biggest rivals are "big candidates" to finish first in England's top league due to spending 190 million euros on new signings.

Klopp however has dismissed comments from Manchester ahead of a clash between the two clubs this weekend in the International Champions Cup.

"It is a free world and I have no problem with Jose.

"We are responsible for our fans, our owners and nobody else. I am not too interested in Man United," Klopp said.

Among Liverpool's recent arrivals is Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson, who signed for a world record 75 million euros from Roma.

Defender Virgil van Dijk meanwhile swapped Southampton for Anfield for close to 85 million euros.

Two further acquisitions this summer are Brazil midfielder Fabinho - a deal that could be worth 45 million euros - and Guinea midfielder Naby Keita at a cost of 56 million euros from German club RB Leipzig.