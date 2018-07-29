City US tour ends in victory despite Mahrez injury

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Cinefile
Martel's colonial, absurd and splendid 'Zama' and Silver's rare Franco-US …
In Lucrecia Martel's
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/29 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/29 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/29 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/29 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/29 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/29 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/29 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/29 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/29 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/29 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/28 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/27 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/28 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/27 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/28 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/28 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/28 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/27 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/28 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/28 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/28 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Reverend Dr Martin Luther King, Jr
  • media
    International report
    Senegalese beach sellers in Spain
  • media
    International report
    Nasa prepares historic probe 'to touch the sun'
  • media
    Cinefile
    Martel's colonial, absurd and splendid 'Zama' and Silver's rare …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Champions of the World!
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football

City US tour ends in victory despite Mahrez injury

By
media Manchester City's Nicolas Otamendi after scoring a goal at Manchester United's home stadium of Old Trafford, December 10, 2017. Darren Staples/Reuters

Manchester City's tour of the United States finished with a deserved 3-2 victory over Bayern Munich, but the climax was soured due to an injury to new signing Riyad Mahrez.

The Algerian, who moved from Leicester City in this summer's transfer window for 67 million euros, went down twice with what looked to be an ankle problem and was eventually brought off after less than half an hour.

City came from 2-0 down in Miami against the Bundesliga champions as Bernardo Silva scored either side of an effort from youth player Lukas Nmecha.

Nmecha, born in Germany and capped by England at youth level, was one of six teenagers to start for Pep Guardiola's side.

Bayern were in front before Mahrez's withdrawal following a headed Meritan Shabani goal and a Franck Ribery pass that was converted by Arjen Robben.

The Premier League champions return to England to prepare for next Sunday's Community Shield date with Chelsea with a morale-boosting win, having lost their previous two games in the US in the International Champions Cup to Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool.

"We analysed our mistakes in the previous games and did it better against Bayern Munich," said Guardiola.

"We were able to play good and overcome the situation when we were 2-0 down."

Guardiola gave City's fans a glimpse into the future, fielding six teenagers from kick-off against a strong Bayern eleven that featured four Champions League winners.

Eighteen-year-old Spanish forward Brahim Diaz caught the eye with a lively attacking display which he came close to capping with a goal in the first half.

Luke Bolton, also eighteen, showed promise too with a string of attacking runs out wide.

And it was England Under-17 world champion Phil Foden's shot that Sven Ulreich spilled and allowed Nmecha to score.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.