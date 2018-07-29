City US tour ends in victory despite Mahrez injury

Manchester City's tour of the United States finished with a deserved 3-2 victory over Bayern Munich, but the climax was soured due to an injury to new signing Riyad Mahrez.

The Algerian, who moved from Leicester City in this summer's transfer window for 67 million euros, went down twice with what looked to be an ankle problem and was eventually brought off after less than half an hour.

City came from 2-0 down in Miami against the Bundesliga champions as Bernardo Silva scored either side of an effort from youth player Lukas Nmecha.

Nmecha, born in Germany and capped by England at youth level, was one of six teenagers to start for Pep Guardiola's side.

Bayern were in front before Mahrez's withdrawal following a headed Meritan Shabani goal and a Franck Ribery pass that was converted by Arjen Robben.

The Premier League champions return to England to prepare for next Sunday's Community Shield date with Chelsea with a morale-boosting win, having lost their previous two games in the US in the International Champions Cup to Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool.

"We analysed our mistakes in the previous games and did it better against Bayern Munich," said Guardiola.

"We were able to play good and overcome the situation when we were 2-0 down."

Guardiola gave City's fans a glimpse into the future, fielding six teenagers from kick-off against a strong Bayern eleven that featured four Champions League winners.

Eighteen-year-old Spanish forward Brahim Diaz caught the eye with a lively attacking display which he came close to capping with a goal in the first half.

Luke Bolton, also eighteen, showed promise too with a string of attacking runs out wide.

And it was England Under-17 world champion Phil Foden's shot that Sven Ulreich spilled and allowed Nmecha to score.