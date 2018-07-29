Harrison-Isner in all-American Atlanta Open final

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Cinefile
Martel's colonial, absurd and splendid 'Zama' and Silver's rare Franco-US …
In Lucrecia Martel's
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/29 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/29 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/29 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/29 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/29 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/29 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/29 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/29 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/29 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/29 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/28 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/27 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/28 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/27 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/28 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/28 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/28 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/27 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/28 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/28 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/28 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Reverend Dr Martin Luther King, Jr
  • media
    International report
    Senegalese beach sellers in Spain
  • media
    International report
    Nasa prepares historic probe 'to touch the sun'
  • media
    Cinefile
    Martel's colonial, absurd and splendid 'Zama' and Silver's rare …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Champions of the World!
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Tennis

Harrison-Isner in all-American Atlanta Open final

By
media John Isner (US) vs Dusan Lajovic (Serbia), David Cup, February 2, 2018. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Top seed John Isner progressed on Saturday to the final of the Atlanta Open for the eighth time in his career.

The American defeated fourth-seeded Matthew Ebden of Australia 6-4 6-7 6-1.

The other semi-final also went the distance, with Ryan Harrison seeing off Britain's Cameron Norrie 2-6 6-3 6-3.

Prior to Atlanta, Isner reached the last four of Wimbledon, losing to eventual beaten finalist Kevin Anderson of South Africa.

Harrison, meanwhile, is ranked 53 in the world at present by the ATP.

Harrison and Isner faced off in last year's Atlanta final, with the latter claiming overall victory for a fourth time.

"I know a lot about Ryan,'' Isner said.

"There are no secrets there. I know a lot about him. We are good friends and it will be a rematch of last year, so it will be cool.''

Isner lost to Ebden in the first round of this year's Australian Open.

"It was tough, so I am very happy to be back in the final here. I need to get in the air conditioning and just rest so I can be ready [for the final].''

Harrison also ensured he will be in the final of doubles with partner Rajeev Ram. The pair will face the American-Australian team of Nicholas Monroe and John-Patrick Smith, who defeated Frenchman Jeremy Chardy and his partner from Monaco, Romain Arneodo, in the semis.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.