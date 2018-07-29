Harrison-Isner in all-American Atlanta Open final

Top seed John Isner progressed on Saturday to the final of the Atlanta Open for the eighth time in his career.

The American defeated fourth-seeded Matthew Ebden of Australia 6-4 6-7 6-1.

The other semi-final also went the distance, with Ryan Harrison seeing off Britain's Cameron Norrie 2-6 6-3 6-3.

Prior to Atlanta, Isner reached the last four of Wimbledon, losing to eventual beaten finalist Kevin Anderson of South Africa.

Harrison, meanwhile, is ranked 53 in the world at present by the ATP.

Harrison and Isner faced off in last year's Atlanta final, with the latter claiming overall victory for a fourth time.

"I know a lot about Ryan,'' Isner said.

"There are no secrets there. I know a lot about him. We are good friends and it will be a rematch of last year, so it will be cool.''

Isner lost to Ebden in the first round of this year's Australian Open.

"It was tough, so I am very happy to be back in the final here. I need to get in the air conditioning and just rest so I can be ready [for the final].''

Harrison also ensured he will be in the final of doubles with partner Rajeev Ram. The pair will face the American-Australian team of Nicholas Monroe and John-Patrick Smith, who defeated Frenchman Jeremy Chardy and his partner from Monaco, Romain Arneodo, in the semis.